Guides

Wedding Style File: 4 Playful Trends for Your Philly Big Day

Peachy hues, a bit of disco, splashy men’s looks, and a gown that’ll make you feel like you’re floating on a cloud.

By ·
wedding style trends

This wedding style file offers playful, creative trends for your Big Day.

Personal style and decor play a big part in your wedding’s overall look and feel. Perhaps you have a penchant for a certain color or theme. Or maybe you just don’t know where to start yet. That’s why we’ve put together this list of four playful style trends — cloud-like details, disco touches, peachy hues, and splashy looks for men — to inspire your own Big Day. And if you are seeking more inspiration, check out our Local Wedding Guides for expert advice, all the best wedding venues and more.

Cloud Nine

Ethereal designs and dreamy details lift spirits sky-high this season.

wedding style trendsManolo Blahnik Palos crystal bird pumps, $1,225 at Neiman Marcus (King of Prussia).

rings

Toi et Moi diamond and sky-blue sapphire ring, from $5,000 at Bario Neal (Queen Village).

veil

Molly Goddard Moon veil, $575 at mollygoddard.com.

wedding style trends

Photograph by Nell Hoving Dixon

Bouquet with white sweet peas, double white hellebore and Queen Anne’s lace, from $200, by John Villani, a.k.a. Pansies,­ for Philadelphia Event Decor (Point Breeze and North Philly).

gown

“The combination of soft femininity with bold-statement brocade fabric makes this gown eye-catching.” — Ivy Solomon, Lovely Bride. Ouma Siena gown, $4,621 at Lovely Bride (Old City).

wedding style trends

Photograph by Nell Hoving Dixon

Silver mirrored acrylic table numbers with frosted acrylic design and “cloud” filling, from $19 each, by By Mia & Co. (Northfield).

earrings

Sisterfriend handmade Fluffy Cloud earrings, from $185 at Yowie (Queen Village).

Disco Ball

A retro theme gets a sophisticated spin for today’s soon-to-be-weds.

wedding style trends

Perla ruby and diamond antique ring, $1,450 at L. Priori Jewelry (Rittenhouse).

wedding style trends

Crystal Slippers, $5,300, available by special order at Jimmy Choo (King of Prussia).

cookies

Photograph by Nell Hoving Dixon

Custom star cookies with fondant and edible glitter topping,­ from $102 for 12, by Velvet Sky Bakery (Jenkintown).

wedding style trends

Ines Di Santo Ida gown, $7,000 at The Wedding Shoppe (Wayne).

bag

Custom-illustrated and printed bag, from $75, by Sketched by Chelsea (Gloucester Township). It takes creator Chelsea McLay about five hours to create her digital sketches.

earrings

Monica Vinader Riva diamond Ripple cocktail earrings, $595 at Nordstrom (King of Prussia).

Peachy Keen

The pretty pastel hue ensures that your festivities feel fresh and modern.

cake

Photograph by Nell Hoving Dixon

“I love to call peach a happy neutral, and terrazzo is a great way to tie lots of colors into a cohesive design.” — Cote Tapia-Marmugi, Mole Street Baker. Olive-oil cake with passion-fruit buttercream, terrazzo-style base and wafer-paper flower accents, from $425, by Mole Street Baker (Ambler).

flowers

Photograph by Nell Hoving Dixon

Centerpiece with carnations, spray roses, ranunculus, ‘Juliet’ garden roses and butterfly ranunculus, from $225, by Folklore Florals & Event Co. (Ivyland).

makeup

Roen Cheeky Blush in Peach Flush, $36 at Victoria Roggio Beauty (Old City).

glassware

Morgan coupe glasses, $56 for four at Anthropologie (Rittenhouse).

wedding style trends

Claire Pettibone Ophelia gown, $6,750 at Nicole Bridal & Formal Shoppe (Jenkintown).

wedding style trends

Jennifer Behr Sheryl headband, $568 at jenniferbehr.com.

Making Waves

Cool off with beach-chic style this summer.

wedding style trends

Photograph by Nell Hoving Dixon

Foraged shell boutonniere with bleached ruscus, dried bunnytail grass and coated, dyed gunnii eucalyptus, from $20, by Sebesta Design (Broomall).

rings

Palm band, from $650 at Emily Chelsea Jewelry (Fishtown).

suit

Off-white striped Havana suit, $999 at Suitsupply (Rittenhouse).

invitation

Photograph by Nell Hoving Dixon

“I wanted to evoke the feeling of being on the beach in Curaçao, viewing the blue and green shades in the water.” — Lynne Hart, Sharpe Stationery & Printing. Invitation with shimmer pearl, green and blue die-cut cardstock pieces and wave-inspired envelope liner, from $18 per suite, by Sharpe Stationery & Printing (Wynnewood).

fragrance

Creed Virgin Island Water fragrance, $470 at Boyds (Center City).

sunglasses

Brimmer sunglasses, $145 at Warby Parker (Rittenhouse).

All photographs are courtesy of the designers and stores, except where indicated.

Published as “First Look: Trends” in the Summer/Fall 2024 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Philadelphia Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.

Read More About:

Trending

  1. Cecily Tynan Smacks Down Marjorie Taylor Greene

  2. How New Hope Became a Playground for the Rich and Famous