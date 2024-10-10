Wedding Style File: 4 Playful Trends for Your Philly Big Day

Peachy hues, a bit of disco, splashy men’s looks, and a gown that’ll make you feel like you’re floating on a cloud.

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding.

Personal style and decor play a big part in your wedding’s overall look and feel. Perhaps you have a penchant for a certain color or theme. Or maybe you just don’t know where to start yet. That’s why we’ve put together this list of four playful style trends — cloud-like details, disco touches, peachy hues, and splashy looks for men — to inspire your own Big Day. And if you are seeking more inspiration, check out our Local Wedding Guides for expert advice, all the best wedding venues and more.

Cloud Nine

Ethereal designs and dreamy details lift spirits sky-high this season.

Manolo Blahnik Palos crystal bird pumps, $1,225 at Neiman Marcus (King of Prussia).

Toi et Moi diamond and sky-blue sapphire ring, from $5,000 at Bario Neal (Queen Village).

Molly Goddard Moon veil, $575 at mollygoddard.com.

Bouquet with white sweet peas, double white hellebore and Queen Anne’s lace, from $200, by John Villani, a.k.a. Pansies,­ for Philadelphia Event Decor (Point Breeze and North Philly).

“The combination of soft femininity with bold-statement brocade fabric makes this gown eye-catching.” — Ivy Solomon, Lovely Bride. Ouma Siena gown, $4,621 at Lovely Bride (Old City).

Silver mirrored acrylic table numbers with frosted acrylic design and “cloud” filling, from $19 each, by By Mia & Co. (Northfield).

Sisterfriend handmade Fluffy Cloud earrings, from $185 at Yowie (Queen Village).

Disco Ball

A retro theme gets a sophisticated spin for today’s soon-to-be-weds.

Perla ruby and diamond antique ring, $1,450 at L. Priori Jewelry (Rittenhouse).

Crystal Slippers, $5,300, available by special order at Jimmy Choo (King of Prussia).

Custom star cookies with fondant and edible glitter topping,­ from $102 for 12, by Velvet Sky Bakery (Jenkintown).

Ines Di Santo Ida gown, $7,000 at The Wedding Shoppe (Wayne).

Custom-illustrated and printed bag, from $75, by Sketched by Chelsea (Gloucester Township). It takes creator Chelsea McLay about five hours to create her digital sketches.

Monica Vinader Riva diamond Ripple cocktail earrings, $595 at Nordstrom (King of Prussia).

Peachy Keen

The pretty pastel hue ensures that your festivities feel fresh and modern.

“I love to call peach a happy neutral, and terrazzo is a great way to tie lots of colors into a cohesive design.” — Cote Tapia-Marmugi, Mole Street Baker. Olive-oil cake with passion-fruit buttercream, terrazzo-style base and wafer-paper flower accents, from $425, by Mole Street Baker (Ambler).

Centerpiece with carnations, spray roses, ranunculus, ‘Juliet’ garden roses and butterfly ranunculus, from $225, by Folklore Florals & Event Co. (Ivyland).

Roen Cheeky Blush in Peach Flush, $36 at Victoria Roggio Beauty (Old City).

Morgan coupe glasses, $56 for four at Anthropologie (Rittenhouse).

Claire Pettibone Ophelia gown, $6,750 at Nicole Bridal & Formal Shoppe (Jenkintown).

Jennifer Behr Sheryl headband, $568 at jenniferbehr.com.

Making Waves

Cool off with beach-chic style this summer.

Foraged shell boutonniere with bleached ruscus, dried bunnytail grass and coated, dyed gunnii eucalyptus, from $20, by Sebesta Design (Broomall).

Palm band, from $650 at Emily Chelsea Jewelry (Fishtown).

Off-white striped Havana suit, $999 at Suitsupply (Rittenhouse).

“I wanted to evoke the feeling of being on the beach in Curaçao, viewing the blue and green shades in the water.” — Lynne Hart, Sharpe Stationery & Printing. Invitation with shimmer pearl, green and blue die-cut cardstock pieces and wave-inspired envelope liner, from $18 per suite, by Sharpe Stationery & Printing (Wynnewood).

Creed Virgin Island Water fragrance, $470 at Boyds (Center City).

Brimmer sunglasses, $145 at Warby Parker (Rittenhouse).

All photographs are courtesy of the designers and stores, except where indicated.

Published as “First Look: Trends” in the Summer/Fall 2024 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Philadelphia Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.