Why the Bok Building Is Your One-Stop Shop for All Things Wedding

The South Philly destination is filled with designers, jewelers, beauty experts, and other Big Day businesses.

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding.

With its new West Terrace event space and more maker businesses than ever, East Passyunk’s Bok Building is a nine-floor bazaar for your Big Day. Check out some of the top spots — and for more wedding planning help, click here.

Best Dressed

Two standout studios are known for their of-the-moment styles. Kinfolk Bride’s Mayana Carter stocks goods by indie designers who are both sustainable and inclusive, like Bon Bridé’s sleek ensembles (think a three-piece suit with jacket, vest and shorts) and Tara LaTour’s romantic­ silhouettes. You’ll also find The Law Bridal, a dreamy label from Philadelphia designer Megan Lawrence that earned a 2024 Best of Philly. Right next door to Kinfolk, which serves as her storefront, she designs and constructs modern dresses and two-piece sets that mix corsets, bandeaux and blouses with skirts, pants, and even Bermuda shorts. (She debuted Curve, her plus-size line, earlier this year.) Her mix-and-match approach to wedding wear is perfect for people who want multiple looks from ceremony to after-party. The Harriette minidress paired with the billowing Bernadette skirt can transition from gown to party dress in the time it takes to say “I do.”

Rings and Things

The building’s stellar artisan community includes a trio of woman-owned jewelers for couples to consider when ring-shopping. Ralph Lauren design alum Bev Beaulieu of Bevy of Objects crafts custom fine jewelry made from ethically sourced stones, recycled gold and other precious metals, while Maricha Genovese of The Tiny Jeweler employs traditional metalsmithing practices for custom floral-inspired bands flecked with stones. At T. Kahres Jewelry, Teresa Kahres uses recycled metal and conflict-free stones for a collection filled with dainty gold bands set with white, gray and even brown diamonds.

Table Talk

Stop by Philly cafe favorite Miles Table, from owner Michael Lynch, for a laid-back brunch and to find out more about its full-service catering options, including detailed menu choices, event staffing, and compostable dining supplies for eco-conscious duos. Next, head over to your cake consultation (there’s no storefront, so you’ll need an appointment) with Second Daughter Baking Co., a James Beard Award semifinalist for out-standing baker and a 2021 Best of Philly winner. With a mix of unconventional icing colors, signature cake flavor combos, and real floral accents, owners and sisters Rhonda Saltzman and Mercedes Brooks have given traditional confections a contemporary twist.

Essential Elements

Scoop up ceremony and reception decor pieces and eclectic gifts at Remark Glass. Owner Danielle Ruttenberg uses recycled glass to create keepsake items like vases and decanters and is branching out with breaking glasses for Jewish ceremonies that can be melted into new designs. And be sure to check out Middle Eastern artisan collective Minimal Chaos, the brainchild of owner Sarah Naji, for gifts like Turkish towels, or pillows made from salvaged rug pieces. You can also rent rugs for one-of-a-kind aisle runners or cocktail-lounge accents — to team with the artistic centerpieces, backdrops and bouquets by Nicole Rossi’s Texture Florals.

Beauty Buzz

Christopher Cieri’s clean-beauty biz, Franklin & Whitman, is known for its streamlined face and body products (all of which are great for your pre-“I do” skin-care prep or for gifting your wedding party). Soon-to-be-weds can also work with the team to create a custom scent for their festivities. Sabbatical Beauty, from Adeline Koh, offers special-occasion packages and skin-care parties. And Allison Shimamoto’s natural hair-care brand, Haiama Beauty, will keep your curls bouncing as you walk down the aisle.

Neighborhood Timeline

Here’s when these wedding businesses made their leases official.

2024

The Law

2022

Kinfolk Bride

Haiama Beauty

2021

Minimal Chaos

Second Daughter Baking Co.

2019

Sabbatical Beauty

2018

Bevy of Objects

The Tiny Jeweler

T. Kahres Jewelry

Texture Florals

2017

Franklin & Whitman

Miles Table

2016

Remark Glass

Published as “Tour Guide: Bok Stars” in the Summer/Fall 2024 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Philadelphia Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.