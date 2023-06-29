Terrain Gardens at DelVal Opens Today, and It’s a Boho-Cool Dream Come True

Here’s a glimpse at the new Bucks County wedding destination.

Remember when we told you last year that Terrain Events would be debuting a new wedding venue on Delaware Valley University’s historic Doylestown campus? Well, that day has finally come with the grand opening of Terrain Gardens at DelVal.

The more than 4,000-square-foot property is the largest of its three venues —the other two are Terrain at Styers and Terrain Gardens at Devon Yard — and features indoor and outdoor spaces and a modern farmhouse design that draws on the boho-cool aesthetic we all love about URBN, parent company of Terrain Events (and Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters).

Expect skylights, vintage-inspired chandeliers and natural wood floors, plus seasonal blooms and plant life that provide refreshing scenery year-round.

Among the highlights: a picturesque ceremony garden overlooking the orchard, complete with a garden house that gives off English vibes. (What a charming setting for your I do’s!)

Then there’s the Trellis Hall, an indoor space that serves as a lovely ceremony alternative in case inclement weather wants to join your party. (Floor-to-ceiling wirework vine treillage serves as the backdrop.) The hall connects to a separate reception room with a dance floor.

Another perk is the in-house catering team led by Terrain culinary director Steve Linneman. The menus change with the season’s harvest and include ingredients from local growers like the Delaware Valley University agricultural program.

Terrain Cafe, a retail store and nursery, are adjacent to the event venue, which can host up to 160 for your soiree. You can read more about all the details here and here — then arrange an in-person tour to see your potential future Big Day space, which will host its first wedding on Friday.

Terrain Gardens at DelVal is located at 2100 Lower State Road, about an hour outside of Philly.

