Get Excited! Terrain Will Open a New Wedding Venue in Bucks County Next Year

And all you soon-to-be-weds can start booking the space in June.

We have no shortage of wedding venues in the Philadelphia area — everything from hotels to industrial spots to historic landmarks to restaurants — yet we can’t help but get excited when a new one pops up on our radar. And this latest one is definitely worth celebrating. That’s because URBN, the group behind favorites Terrain at Styers and Terrain Gardens at Devon Yard (and Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters, natch), is set to debut Terrain Gardens at Delaware Valley University in Doylestown next summer. Cue the confetti! And the fireworks! In all seriousness, here are the details.

The new venue will have a design aesthetic somewhere between the Glen Mills and Devon properties, says Brianna Alcorn, director of sales. “[It will blend the] historic charm of the campus with modern farmhouse-inspired architecture.” There will be natural influences from the surrounding greenery and flowers, as well as decor such as wood floors, vintage-chic chandeliers, a breezy boho feel and skylights. (It’s everything that makes Terrain so special.)

There will be six different spaces (with varying capacities), including two separate interior ones — the Trellis Hall and the reception room. That’s the biggest different between this campus and the other two, notes Alcorn. “The Trellis Hall will be used as the ceremony space for cold-weather weddings as well as an inclement weather plan,” she says. “The space is to be used as the dance floor for outdoor weddings, which will provide a large dancing space.”

The 1,430-square-foot hall will also have a floor-to-ceiling wirework garden vine treillage and connect to the 2,225-square-foot reception room, which mixes “Old World elegance and rustic charm,” according to the folks at Terrain. Other spaces include the ceremony garden that overlooks the orchard and has an English-style garden house, the covered porch (great for cocktail hour), an outdoor lounge next to the garden (it boasts fire pits and charming landscaping), and a private suite with a separate entrance, courtyard and restroom.

In total, the venue can host weddings of about 150 guests (with extra standing room) and will hold between 80 and 100 events per year, including university-led festivities.

So, why the university, you ask? The partnership between Terrain and DelVal will “build upon the school’s agricultural foundation and the brand’s seasonal, experiential approach to retail,” says Dave Ziel, chief development officer. Terrain will include produce and farm products from the university in its culinary programming, led by Terrain culinary director Steve Linneman.

Other features of a wedding here include exclusive use of the venue on your Big Day, ceremony and reception chairs, dining tables, place settings, signage and seasonal decor, an audio system and more. A retail store and cafe will also be on site, and there will be a preferred vendor list. So, when can you start booking? In June. For more information, click here. 2100 Lower State Road, Doylestown.

