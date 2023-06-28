This Bride Changed Into Her Prom Dress for Her Wedding Reception

Another surprise? The couple’s balloon “doppelgängers.”

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding.

Some things are just meant to be — like falling in love with someone you’ve been connected with (in a way) since before you were born. That’s the case for this jubilant pair, whose Fame wedding seems like the most fun anyone has ever had. Ever. M2 Photography snapped the pure joy of this party, from the balloon portraits to the whimsical decor to the bride’s reaction to literally everything. We hope it all delights — and inspires — you, too.

The story of Miranda Ciarrocchi and PJ Succoso began when both were in utero. Before Miranda and PJ were born just weeks apart at the same hospital, in November 1990, their mothers crossed paths at a birthday party attended by the future couple’s older sisters.

Later, when Miranda and PJ were in seventh grade, they had their first real-life run-in, in Avalon. Fast-forward again, and at just 15 years old, the pair went on their first date, to a hibachi restaurant, after bonding over Guitar Hero. They became an official couple in January 2007.

Nearly 13 years (and many milestones) later, in December 2019, PJ, a financial adviser, proposed to Miranda, senior manager at a PR agency. They held a pandemic micro wedding on June 26, 2021, saving their “macro” wedding for the following spring. The latter, a celebration at industrial-­chic venue Fame in Kensington, was supersized indeed.

The color scheme was inspired by a rug from Miranda’s childhood bedroom. Adorned with shades of pink, orange, yellow and lavender, the rug was placed in the center of their ceremony space, then under the sweetheart table at the reception.

The couple and their attendants carried or donned vibrant arrangements of peonies, hydrangeas and more.

After the festivities, the flowers were repurposed by Forget Me Knot and delivered to the residents of Stonegates Retirement Community in Wilmington, where Miranda’s grandmother lives.

Other whimsical details included a jaw-dropping 45-foot balloon sculpture created by Papertini; balloon “doppelgängers” of the couple from Brooklyn Balloon Company; napkins emblazoned with fun facts about their relationship; mirrors decked out with custom decals; a DIY candy bar featuring Reese’s, saltwater taffy, Swedish Fish and more; and a prosecco truck by Get Cozy Vintage Mobile Bars at the ceremony.

Another fun element came via the signature cocktails. “Why pick just two?” says Miranda. So the couple had four drinks in addition to a flight-and-bite pairing that included mushroom ravioli (from the bride’s family’s mushroom farm) teamed with prosecco-based sips served in petite cordial glasses.

The biggest surprise for PJ was a blast from the past: Miranda’s second dress, a fuchsia Marchesa minidress that she wore to their senior prom in 2009.

THE DETAILS

Photographer: M2 Photography | Venue: Fame | Month-of Coordination: Polka Dot Events | Florals & Balloon Decor: Papertini | Floral Donation: Forget Me Knot| Portrait Balloons: Brooklyn Balloon Company | Catering: Feast Your Eyes Catering | Cake: Federal Donuts | Bride’s Gown & Earrings: Danielle Frankel | Bride’s Shoes Aquazzura | Bridesmaids’ Dresses: Self-Portrait (bridesmaids); Roland Mouret (maid of honor) | Groom’s Attire: Canali from Boyds | Hair & Makeup: Jacqueline Michelle & Co. | Invitations & Day-of Signage: Chick Invitations | Videography: Stagger Films | Music & Entertainment: The Hudson Project from The Band Method; DJ Mal (after-party) | Transportation: Philadelphia Sightseeing Tours | Lighting: Synergetic | Officiants: Carly Ciarrocchi and Kara Succoso­ Mangone | Rings: Fewer Finer Fine Jewelry (bride); A.R. Morris Jewelers (groom) | Rentals: Something Vintage Rentals | Prosecco Truck: Get Cozy Vintage Mobile Bars | Audio Guest Book: FêteFone

Published as “Miranda + PJ” in the July 2023 issue of Philadelphia magazine.

Get more great content from Philadelphia Wedding:

FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | NEWSLETTER

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Philadelphia Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.