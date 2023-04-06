Rain Couldn’t Dampen Spirits at This Pastel Unicorn-Themed Vow Renewal

The bride wore pink booties.

We’ve seen plenty of garden party-themed weddings over the years, and we love them all for their unique reasons. But this Glen Foerd vow renewal is one of our more recent favorites, thanks to what the couple calls its “pastel unicorn” vibes, complete with pops of pink, iridescent hues, neon — and a spot of unexpected rain. Marisa Albrecht photographed the celebration in all its vivid colors below.

This cool couple’s story starts back in 2013, when Abigail Kiefer was working at Metropolitan Bakery in Rittenhouse. One of her coworkers just happened to be one of Jordan Aguilera’s roommates. And Jordan was the tour manager for the Front Bottoms at the time, one of Abbie’s favorite bands. (Today, she’s an artist and florist, and he’s a designer and self-described “finance bro.”) Introductions followed later that summer, but it took another four years for the pair to go on their first date — though they developed a strong friendship in that time, one that survived distance and personal hardships, then became something more.

They dated for a little over two years before getting engaged — with the help of Abbie’s friends, Jordan pulled off a surprise proposal at the Hill-Physick House and party at Southwark — and set the date for October 10, 2020, in Philly. The pandemic, however, had other plans, so the pair quietly said “I do” during a family-only celebration at Lake Norman in North Carolina, and pushed the “big” day back a year, to October 10, 2021, at Glen Foerd.

And, oh, what a way to celebrate their vow renewal. Consider the theme: a pastel unicorn garden party, which was evident from the bride’s pink booties (she and Jordan later sported matching reception Vans) to the neon signage to the flowers, created by Claudia Harmon of Jollifier Floral Design. The blooms were a mix of pastel-hued locally grown stems — plus iridescent painted anthuriums from Haus of Stems, painted baby’s breath, dyed pink fan palms and dyed purple ferns.

There were plenty of personal touches. Jordan rigged a pink landline phone to record well-wishes from the 115 guests. And the couple mixed in photos of their dogs, Dollie and Dagoo — who also inspired the signature cocktails, an Extra Dolltini and Dag-a-cillin — and created a memorial tribute to those they have lost on the mansion’s fireplace mantel.

The vow-renewal ceremony was particularly moving for the couple and their guests: Because Abbie’s father, Jeff, passed away in 2010, her mom, Judy, walked her down the aisle. And when Judy reached the front of the aisle, she hugged Jordan, whose mom, Janice, had passed away in 2016.

The ceremony was also special for another reason — rain. The weather had been horrible when the pair said “I do” at the lake in 2020. “We were all drenched, covered in mud, but having the best time,” says Abbie. “So we thought no WAY would it rain again a year later.” It did — and the union, originally planned for the outdoors, was moved inside. The couple credits their vendors for flawlessly pulling off the rain plan.

“We ended up with the most intimate and romantic indoor ceremony we could have possibly asked for,” says the bride.

And after that? The party, with music from Jason Cohen of SCE Event Group. “Jason was amazing at reading the room, and the end of our wedding turned into emo night in the best way possible,” finishes Abbie. “It was so much fun.”

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Marisa Albrecht | Venue: Glen Foerd | Venue Coordinator: Grace Mycek | Florals: Claudia Harmon of Jollifier Floral Design | Catering: Jamie Hollander Gourmet Foods & Catering | Bride’s Gown: Watters from Betsy Robinson’s Bridal Collection | Bridesmaids’ Attire: BHLDN, David’s Bridal and Baltic Born | Hair & Makeup: Alisha Nycole + Co. | Groom’s Attire: Scotch & Soda | Entertainment: Jason Cohen of SCE Event Group | Cake: Nutmeg Cake Design | Invitation Suite: Minted | Transportation: Krapf Transportation | Officiant: Corey Chapin | Rings: Sofia Zakia and Catbird (Abbie’s engagement rings); Smyth Jewelers (wedding bands)

