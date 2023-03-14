Everything You Need to Know About Philadelphia Wedding’s Bubbly & Brunch Event

It’s our favorite time of year, when we at Philadelphia Wedding gather with soon-to-be-weds and some of the region’s best vendors for a day centered on giving you everything you need to plan your unique celebration. That’s right: Philadelphia Wedding’s Bubbly & Brunch event returns in just a few weeks, so grab your partner, your wedding bestie — or anyone else who’s crucial to pulling off your Big Day — and bring them along.

Set for March 26th at the Curtis Atrium (a great venue for your wedding in its own right), the morning party (because who doesn’t love one of those?) is a one-stop event for bringing your Big Day vision to life. The day begins at 11 a.m. with an inclusive fashion show featuring looks for the marriers-to-be and their wedding parties. Expect styles from Van Cleve as well as Laura & Leigh Bridal and Enzo Custom, with hair by AME Salon & Spa and makeup by Capelli & Trucco. The runway decor will inspire with florals by S.A.C. Design and decor by La Rue Events. And Jon Ardito of Sugarbomb Entertainment will be setting the mood.

The fun continues post-show with an on-site pop-up shop stocked with accessories and customizable items. (And if you saw a look you liked in the fashion show, you might even be able to try it on.)

You can also expect mini consultations and the opportunity to chat with industry pros and vendors at their tables, from planners to photographers and more. Among them: Box Bar (read more about their redesigned Old City space here), Madelange Laroche Bridal Design Studio, Tiffany Chalk Events, Live Nation, First Class Travel, and Amber Dawn Photography. (There are 40-plus table vendors and counting; see the current list here.)

Constellation Culinary Group, which runs the catering at the Curtis Atrium, will be serving brunch bites and sparkling wine as well as signature sips to toast throughout the day.

Other event sponsors include the D3LCO Effect, Forget Me Knot Floral Repurposing, glōweddings, Lehigh Valley Celebrants, Philly Photo & Philm, the Best Philly Photobooth, Realm Fine + Fashion Jewelry, Safian & Rudolph Jewelers, Sharpe Stationery & Printing, Soundgirl 360 and Williamsburg Dental.

There will be giveaways; you’ll also take home a gift bag of goodies from partners and sponsors to help you continue your planning process.

Various ticket levels are available: The VIP fashion-show option costs $65 and includes front-row seats, while general admission costs $55. Or, buy a pair of tickets for $50 each; the group discount provides five tickets priced at $40 each, or $200. (Prices are without fees included.) Click here to get your tickets.

Plan to say “Hi” to me at the event, too — I’d love to learn more about your love story and everything you’re planning for your Big Day.

