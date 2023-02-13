All the Inspiration You Need for a Valentine’s Day Wedding at the Four Seasons

If you’ve set your sights on a future February 14th celebration, let these photos be your guide.

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding.

We know, we know. It’s a teensy bit late to be planning your Valentine’s Day wedding this year — at the Four Seasons Philadelphia, no less. But let’s consider this an opportunity to get inspired for your future shindig at the sky-high hotel, whether it’s on or around V-Day 2024 or 2025, or any other date in between. These photos, snapped by Best of Philly winner Afrik Armando during a recent event for 24 wedding vendors, showcase a Philly Love theme dreamed up by Robin Ewing, director of catering at the Four Seasons. (And if you were curious, you can have a soiree of this size here.)

Ewing’s vision included bringing in black drapes to create a more intimate vibe plus pops of red (from the Philly love installation) and gold to complement the ballroom ceiling lighting.

In addition to collaborating with a number of Philly-based vendors, she worked with the Four Seasons’ floral partner and florist-to-the-stars Jeff Leatham on the blooms — a table runner and bar flowers featuring red roses, antique hydrangeas, black calla lilies, burgundy orchids and gold plumosas.

For the bar back? A Liberty Bell vignette from Penncora Events, which also provided the cocktail hour lounge sofas and fire pit for the pop-up dessert reception. (Vision Furniture Event Rentals and Nüage Designs also provided decor, furnishings and rentals.)

To set the mood, Elegance String Quartet played the Rocky theme song as guests moved from cocktail hour to dinner.

Culinary for the evening was by Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia’s catering team, led by banquet chef Noah Gumustekin. The five-course tasting menu began with a uni custard tart with Meyer lemon and tarragon oil and ended with a Japanese A5 strip loin, shoyu-glazed mushrooms and Yukon potatoes. In between: scallop crudo, house-made tagliatelle and pan-seared turbot.

For folks looking to hold their wedding at the Four Seasons, Ewing recommends beginning planning at least six months before their desired date — though she notes that most begin the process 12 months in advance. Curious how much a wedding here might cost? While there’s no starting price, Big Days with 200-plus guests range from $100,000 to $500,000.

For more wedding planning resources from great Philadelphia vendors, check out our Local Wedding Guides.

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Afrik Armando | Venue: Four Seasons Philadelphia | Planning/Design: Robin Ewing, director of catering | Florals: Jeff Leatham | Catering: Jean Georges-Philadelphia and Vernick Fish | Entertainment: Elegance String Quartet, DJ Scooter, Philadelphia Ballet and Mic’d Up | Videography: CinemaCake | Decor: Penncora Events, Nüage Designs and Vision Furniture Event Rentals | AV: Encore Global | Custom Blankets: Weather Or Not | Cocktail Napkins: My Drap | Photo Booth: Proparazzi Photobooths | Experiences: Founding Footsteps and Philadelphia Museum of Art

