Check Out All the Celebs Who Performed at This Philly Wedding

WDAS icon Patty Jackson announced Grammy winner Chrisette Michele, who sang during the couple's first dance.

Music and entertainment are always important when it comes to your Big Day. Some couples prefer a live band, others a DJ, some a bit of everything — here in Philly, there are endless choices to help set the tune for your wedding. And this Philly duo definitely upped the star power at their The Lucy by Cescaphe wedding, with performances by both local and national celebs. Tyler Boye Photography snapped all the noteworthy moments.

It was love at first “match” for attorney Addie Brice and real estate investor Darnell Russell, who connected online in 2018.

One phone conversation lasting into the early morning led to a successful first date at Devon Seafood Grill in Rittenhouse. Darnell admired Addie’s smile, beauty, career, personality, and love for her family and friends. Addie, impressed by Darnell’s ambition and drive, knew she was smitten when he would pop into her mind in the courtroom.

What followed was a three-year relationship that culminated with a proposal in Jamaica on New Year’s Day 2021. A little over a year later, Addie and Darnell married at the Lucy by Cescaphe, a modern-glam venue in Center City.

At the ceremony, white roses and blush spray roses accented the greenery wall, and petals scattered down the aisle upped the romantic aesthetic.

At the reception, the couple’s 160 guests were treated to glasses of champagne before heading to their tables.

They then dined at floral-filled tables on a dinner of seared filet mignon, grilled Atlantic salmon and roasted rack of lamb.

Meanwhile, a lush greenery runner with roses draped elegantly around the couple’s sweetheart table.

One of the many other special details of their day, themed “Let’s Get Ready to Russell,” was an ice sculpture of Lady Justice wearing a hard hat and holding a hammer in her right hand — an emblem bridging the careers of both bride and groom. And, because Darnell is a boxing fan, he wanted a ring-walk introduction when the bridal party entered the reception. (Gloves were used as props.)

But where the Old City pair really went big was their music and entertainment — thanks, in part, to Darnell’s previous work promoting and producing parties in the early 2000s.

Grammy-nominated musician Major sang “Why I Love You” as Addie walked down the aisle, and Grammy-winning vocalist Chrisette Michele performed “A Couple of Forevers” as the newlyweds shared their first dance.

The performance was introduced by beloved Philly radio host Patty Jackson, of 105.3 WDAS FM.

Other noteworthy appearances included 76ers announcer Matt Cord, who emceed the bridal-party introductions; musician Carol Riddick, who crooned during dinner; and Power 99 DJ Doc B, who kept guests dancing all night long.

THE DETAILS

Photographer & Videographer: Tyler Boye Photography | Venue: The Lucy by Cescaphe | Event Design & Coordination: Donielle Warren of Elegant Events Planning + Design | Florals: Beautiful Blooms Events | Catering & Cake: Cescaphe | Gown: Esé Azénabor | Groom’s Attire: Suitsupply | Rings: Jay Roberts Jewelers (bride’s engagement ring and wedding band); Hitched (groom’s two wedding bands) | Bridesmaids’ Dresses: Moda Glam Boutique | Hair: Del’ Jones and CQ Hair Lounge | Makeup: Jacen Bowman of Shades of Jacen | Invitations: Chick Invitations & Design | Officiant: Judge Mark Moore | Transportation: King Limousine and Transportation Services | Rentals: Bobby Morganstein Events

Published as “Addie & Darnell” in the Winter/Spring 2023 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

