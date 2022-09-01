4 Wonderful Wedding Trends for Your Philly Big Day

From botanicals to Pantone, there is inspiration everywhere.

Figuring out your theme, decor, florals, attire, food, drink and the rest of the little details of your Big Day can be a daunting task. But we’re here to help: We’ve put together a list of four wedding trends for your Philly wedding. You’ll find a new twist on greenery, sustainable or vintage pieces, bell-shaped styles and a nod to Pantone. Once you’ve been properly inspired, check out our guides to wedding venues, vendors and more who can help bring it all to life.

Fancy Plants

A fresh crop of greenery is sprouting up in wedding decor.

Each Maile envelope clutch is hand-painted to order, $845 at Loyalty Leather (South Philly).

Bouquet with lady’s slipper orchids, viburnum, hanging amaranthus, bracken ferns, fiddlehead fern shoots and more, $300, by Fabufloras Floral & Event Design (Horsham).

Jimmy Choo single ear cuff, $175.

Anne Barge Sanibel gown, $5,270 at Elizabeth Johns (Ardmore).

Peridot sandals, $295 at Bus Stop (Queen Village).

Oolong bamboo cakes, $7 each, by Cake & Joe (Pennsport).

Loose-leaf green tea favors, $8 each, by Sara Rea Design (Northern Liberties).

Two in One

These pieces do double duty on your Big Day.

FêteFone Royal audio guest book, $449.

Love letter cookies, from $35, by Sugarluxe (Drexel Hill).

Custom bouquet with 11 handmade paper flowers, $30, by Page Turners Flower Co. (Washington Township).

A Pronovias store can trans­form this dress from its full length at no extra cost. Second Life Bimmah dress, price upon request at Pronovias (King of Prussia).

Vintage 14-karat gold brooch with carved coral rose, $2,500 at Malena’s Vintage Boutique (West Chester).

Georgian-era 18-karat gold double-halo diamond cluster ring, $5,595 at A. Brandt + Son (Narberth).

Nicholas Kirkwood Beya knot mules with biodegradable leather, $595.

Liberty Belle

Put a “ring” on it with these sweet styles.

Clover Event Co. takes care of everything from design to planning. Cloche seating display, price upon request, by Clover Event Co. (Norristown).

Centerpiece with dendrobium orchids and calla lilies, from $125, by Simply Flora’s (Lansdowne).

Diamond Point sterling silver candle snuffer, $700 at Tiffany & Co. (Rittenhouse).

Sareh Nouri cocktail dress, $2,990 at Van Cleve (Paoli).

Harmonee hand-sewn headpiece, $278, by Plain Elain by Phenise (West Philly).

Luna ceramic bells, from $29 each at Ballard Designs (King of Prussia).

Very Peri

Get inspired by Pantone’s Color of the Year.

Vanilla-bean cake with Swiss buttercream is the baker’s top flavor. Painted cake with macarons, $9 per serving, by Domestic Goddess (Germantown).

Printed purple silk tie, $210 at Zegna (King of Prussia).

Light blue suit, $194 at SuitShop (Old City).

Clifton Wilson pocket square, $55.

Rolex Yacht-Master II, price upon request at Govberg Jewelers (Ardmore).

Boutonniere with eucalyptus tips, black pansy, sweet pea and white muscari,­ $30, by A Cottage Gardener (Jenkintown).

Originally published as various “Trends” in the summer/fall 2022 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

