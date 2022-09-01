Guides

4 Wonderful Wedding Trends for Your Philly Big Day

From botanicals to Pantone, there is inspiration everywhere.

By ·
wedding trends

This cloche by Clover Event Co., dress by Sareh Nouri and cake by Domestic Goddess are featured as part of Philly’s top wedding trends. / Cloche and cake photographs by Nell Hoving Dixon; dress photograph courtesy of the designer

Figuring out your theme, decor, florals, attire, food, drink and the rest of the little details of your Big Day can be a daunting task. But we’re here to help: We’ve put together a list of four wedding trends for your Philly wedding. You’ll find a new twist on greenery, sustainable or vintage pieces, bell-shaped styles and a nod to Pantone. Once you’ve been properly inspired, check out our guides to wedding venues, vendors and more who can help bring it all to life.

Fancy Plants

A fresh crop of greenery is sprouting up in wedding decor.

purse

Photograph courtesy of Loyalty Leather

Each Maile envelope clutch is hand-painted to order, $845 at Loyalty Leather (South Philly).

florals

Photograph by Nell Hoving Dixon

Bouquet with lady’s slipper orchids, viburnum, hanging amaranthus, bracken ferns, fiddlehead fern shoots and more, $300, by Fabufloras Floral & Event Design (Horsham).

cuff

Photograph courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Jimmy Choo single ear cuff, $175.

gown

Photograph courtesy of Anne Barge

Anne Barge Sanibel gown, $5,270 at Elizabeth Johns (Ardmore).

Peridot sandals, $295 at Bus Stop (Queen Village).

drink

Photograph by Nell Hoving Dixon

Oolong bamboo cakes, $7 each, by Cake & Joe (Pennsport).

decor

Photograph by Nell Hoving Dixon

Loose-leaf green tea favors, $8 each, by Sara Rea Design (Northern Liberties).

Two in One

These pieces do double duty on your Big Day.

wedding trends

Photograph courtesy of FêteFone

FêteFone Royal audio guest book, $449.

cookies

Photograph by Nell Hoving Dixon

Love letter cookies, from $35, by Sugarluxe (Drexel Hill).

bouquet

Photograph by Nell Hoving Dixon

Custom bouquet with 11 handmade paper flowers, $30, by Page Turners Flower Co. (Washington Township).

dress

Photograph courtesy of Pronovias

A Pronovias store can trans­form this dress from its full length at no extra cost. Second Life Bimmah dress, price upon request at Pronovias (King of Prussia).

pin

Photograph courtesy of Malena’s Vintage Boutique

Vintage 14-karat gold brooch with carved coral rose, $2,500 at Malena’s Vintage Boutique (West Chester).

ring

Photograph courtesy of A. Brandt + Son

Georgian-era 18-karat gold double-halo diamond cluster ring, $5,595 at A. Brandt + Son (Narberth).

shoe

Photograph courtesy of Nicholas Kirkwood

Nicholas Kirkwood Beya knot mules with biodegradable leather, $595.

Liberty Belle

Put a “ring” on it with these sweet styles.

wedding trends

Photograph by Nell Hoving Dixon

Clover Event Co. takes care of everything from design to planning. Cloche seating display, price upon request, by Clover Event Co. (Norristown).

florals

Photograph by Nell Hoving Dixon

Centerpiece with dendrobium orchids and calla lilies, from $125, by Simply Flora’s (Lansdowne).

snuffer

Photograph courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

Diamond Point sterling silver candle snuffer, $700 at Tiffany & Co. (Rittenhouse).

gown

Photograph courtesy of Sareh Nouri

Sareh Nouri cocktail dress, $2,990 at Van Cleve (Paoli).

headpiece

Photograph courtesy of Plain Elaine by Phenise

Harmonee hand-sewn headpiece, $278, by Plain Elain by Phenise (West Philly).

bells

Photograph courtesy of Ballard Designs

Luna ceramic bells, from $29 each at Ballard Designs (King of Prussia).

Very Peri

Get inspired by Pantone’s Color of the Year.

wedding trends

Photograph by Nell Hoving Dixon

Vanilla-bean cake with Swiss buttercream is the baker’s top flavor. Painted cake with macarons, $9 per serving, by Domestic Goddess (Germantown).

tie

Photograph courtesy of Zegna

Printed purple silk tie, $210 at Zegna (King of Prussia).

suit

Photograph courtesy of SuitShop

Light blue suit, $194 at SuitShop (Old City).

pocket square

Photograph courtesy of Clifton Wilson

Clifton Wilson pocket square, $55.

watch

Photograph courtesy of Govberg Jewelers

Rolex Yacht-Master II, price upon request at Govberg Jewelers (Ardmore).

boutonniere

Photograph by Nell Hoving Dixon

Boutonniere with eucalyptus tips, black pansy, sweet pea and white muscari,­ $30, by A Cottage Gardener (Jenkintown).

Originally published as various “Trends” in the summer/fall 2022 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

Get more great content from Philadelphia Wedding:
FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | NEWSLETTER

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Philadelphia Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.

Read More About:

Trending

  1. Franklin’s View Is the Latest Wedding Venue by Cescaphe

  2. 4 Wonderful Wedding Trends for Your Philadelphia Big Day

  3. Philly Bridal Designer Jovan O’Connor on Her Own Wedding Dresses