A Purple Royalty-Themed Engagement-Photo Session at Philly Landmarks

“As a couple, we are powerful together,” says the bride-to-be.

We’ve said it countless times, and we’ll say it again: Philly has no shortage of beautiful places to snap wedding photos — from engagement portraits to proposals caught on camera, marriers can always find a gorgeous building, a charming street or a nature-infused setting. And this couple took advantage of Philly landmarks with their engagement photos, taken by Jamie Stow. Get a peek below.

The couple: Sabria Harden, a 38-year-old registered nurse, and Anthony Reed, a 43-year-old high school educator.

How they met: The duo connected in 2017 on what they call their mutual friend, the computer. They became friends first, learning about each other’s successes and challenges and sharing common interests. They became a self-described “old-school couple,” enjoying visits to neighborhood diners and mom-and-pop shops and listening to hip hop and R&B of the early aughts.

The pandemic pause: When COVID-19 hit in 2020, the couple decided to take a step back and focus on their lives separately. “The world became a challenge for everyone, including us,” says Sabria. But they remained friends and decided to try again in March 2021.

Their proposal story: Anthony proposed shortly after the two rekindled their relationship, in August 2021. The couple was celebrating Sabria’s birthday with friends in Philly, and he surprised her with a video and matching book that described his love for her. Toward the end of the video, Anthony got down on one knee.

The engagement-photo session: Sabria and Anthony chose to take pictures at popular locations around Center City. LOVE Park was an obvious choice. “It’s a popular attraction for love birds like us,” says the bride. City Hall, always an iconic spot for engagement photos and wedding portraits, also made an appearance. “We wanted to utilize this attraction as it’s the [largest] municipal building in the U.S.” And Ben Franklin Parkway, with its flags and tree-lined walkways, capped off their photos with one last nod to our city.

The attire: The couple chose to don shades of neutral gray and vibrant purple for their photos because the latter shade means royalty and power. “As a couple, we are powerful together,” says Sabria.

The wedding plans: The pair is getting hitched on Saturday, August 13th, at Brigalias in Sicklerville. “They even have a LOVE statue, which will be a remembrance of our engagement photos,” finishes Sabria.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

