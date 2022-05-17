Llamas! The Wedding Party You Never Knew You Needed

These styled boho-chic wedding photos are farm fabulous.

Here at Philadelphia Wedding, we don’t typically run styled photo-shoot submissions — we prefer to showcase the IRL ways you brought your Big Day (and all the related festivities) to life and provide inspiration and resources to future marriers. But every now and again, we’re moved to break with tradition and showcase something that simply tickles us.

Here, it’s a llama. And a donkey. And a pony. Plus some gorgeous boho-chic details — including swoon-worthy balloon decor. It’s the work of Julia Kireeva of Slay Displays and various other like-minded, Philly-area vendors. “Boho weddings are getting more popular every year, and [the latest] trend is to get more Coachella twists into a boho wedding,” she says. “This is why I had this llama idea.”

Speaking of the llama, this furry friend is so grand, so majestic, so glorious — we couldn’t resist. The session took place at Durham Hill Farm, a historic barn wedding and event venue in Bucks County, and was photographed by Ryan Eda. Check out all the llamazing details and vendors who brought this too-cool animal farm to life below.

That concludes the llama portion. And, now, a donkey.

Next, a pony.

As for the decor details …

That last llama photo was for good measure.

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Ryan Eda Photography | Venue: Durham Hill Farm | Planning: Decor Lab School | Decor: Slay Displays | Gowns: Mari Mi Bridal | Hair: Capelli Salon By JM | Makeup: Destinee Murray | Llama: Buck Hollow Llamas | Peacock chair: Vintage Affair Rentals | Models: Tanner Findley and Jorina Malara

