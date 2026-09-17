Dear AT Frenchies, You Had Us at “Geaux Birds!”

French content creators Alex Durand and Tom Carles came to Philadelphia for the World Cup, fell in love with us, and returned last week for the Eagles’ home opener.

Mes chers AT Frenchies,

I grew up speaking French at home, but not writing it — my spelling remains atrocious. So when I found your account years ago, I was immediately delighted by your videos highlighting the absurdity of the French language: all those letters that are just … there. Little armies of silent letters standing around, contributing absolutely nothing to the pronunciation. Le choux est un chou chouchou et le chou est chouette.

I loved you before Philadelphia ever entered the picture.

Then you came here for the World Cup. You went to Reading Terminal Market. You saw Independence Hall and the Rocky statue. You wandered around South Street. And in one magical July, you learned the things that matter: cheesesteaks, vocabulary, the Eagles. What began as a visit became a love affair.

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You “didn’t expect to feel this strongly,” but somehow, you recognized us. You discovered something about Philadelphia that so many people who live here spend their entire lives trying to explain: “Philly doesn’t try to be perfect. It’s not polished, it’s not putting on a show for tourists, it’s just real,” you wrote. After traveling all over America, no other city made you feel the way we did. What we had was real, my loves.

And then you said it:

“Geaux Birds!”

At which point, I think, legally, we had no choice but to claim you as our own. Vous avez conquis nos cœurs.

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And, though you left Philadelphia, Philadelphia clearly did not leave you.

You trolled our enemies.

You bought an Eagles-green car.

This wasn’t over.

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And then … you came back for the Eagles home opener. Which is, frankly, when we knew this had gotten serious.

We always bond over what we love, no? And since we love Philly, there is no better way to endear yourselves to us than to also love Philly — to truly appreciate Philly. Not from here? In a way, that’s even more endearing: You chose us.

You are no longer tourists. You are no longer simply a pair of French content creators who happen to enjoy football — both kinds! — but instead you are honorary Philadelphians.

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But, just as quickly as you returned, you have left us again. This cannot be. You cannot come here, make us feel seen, embrace the chaos, and then expect us to accept your departure with dignity. We are Philadelphians. We do not do dignity when we lose.

And so, to paraphrase the immortal Jacques Brel, I implore you: Ne me quittez pas.

Come back for another Eagles game. Come back when the weather is terrible and everyone is still convinced the Birds can win it all. Come back for the Sixers (LeBron!), the Flyers (Gritty!), the food, the people, the arguments, the whole beautiful mess.

Come back because there is still so much Philadelphia to show you.

And because, frankly, we are not finished with you. Notre histoire ne fait que commencer.

Grosses bises,

Philadelphie

P.S. Geaux Birds.