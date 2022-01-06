Beyoncé’s Saxophone Player Brought Star Power to This High-Energy Glen Foerd Wedding

Katty Rodriguez performed “Crazy in Love” for the couple’s entrance song.

We’re big fans of Beyoncé here in Philly. After all, Bey ordered birthday treats (more than once!) from local fave Cake Life Bake Shop. So it was pretty sweet to hear that her saxophonist, Katty Rodriguez, performed at one high-energy Glen Foerd wedding this past fall. (It’s like she’s a friend of a friend, right?) Colin Coleman of Moon Honey Photography captured the star power, which you can see below.

For Jersey Shore couple Olivia Serino and Anthony Fossati, it all began with two truths and a lie — a question the future bride-to-be posed to her future groom on Bumble. “I hold the Patriot League bench-press record, I climbed Mount Everest, and I once ate 600 clams in one sitting” was his response. The lie? Anthony, who works in sales and was raised in Upper Saddle River, N.J., didn’t climb Everest. (Today, Olivia, who works in banking and grew up in Warren, N.J., calls him her “jolly meathead.”)

Their first date: a dive bar in NYC that Olivia says smelled like a “frat house basement,” but it was fun all the same — filled with beer, darts and conversation. “I think the no-frills environment actually made us feel less uptight.”

The duo dated for three years before Anthony proposed on October 3, 2020 at the Point Pleasant beach — and exactly one year later, the couple said “I do” at Glen Foerd, a historic estate on the banks of the Delaware. While their wedding didn’t have a particular theme, it did lean into fall, with a color palette of ivory, taupe, terra-cotta, rust, deep reds and maroon. Mixed high and low floral arrangements of burgundy amaranthus, ‘Quicksand’ and ‘Tess’ roses, seed pods and chocolate dahlias graced the reception tables as well as the circular ceremony arch, which was set up on the lawn overlooking the water.

The ceremony itself was short and sweet, but sentimental: Olivia’s brother, Marco, officiated the union, and the couple did not know what he’d say in advance. “It was super touching and witty at the same time,” she recalls. Anthony’s cousin also said a prayer, which was meaningful to the duo.

As for the reception? Anthony and Olivia say the amount of energy from their 150 guests was a welcome surprise. “We had planned everything out completely so we didn’t have any day-of surprises, but after reflecting on the night we both agreed that the level of energy once the reception began was unlike anything we imagined.”

The couple notes that their COVID precautions leading up to the wedding also helped make people feel safer.

Another reason for the lively atmosphere? The music — from DJ Teddy Brown and saxophonist Katty Rodriguez, Beyoncé’s saxophonist with whom Brown had worked in the past and recommended for the wedding. She kicked things off with the entrance song — “Crazy in Love,” natch — then played off of what the DJ had queued up for the rest of the night.

“She was so talented and got the crowd going,” says the happy couple, whose first dance song was “The Mates of Soul” by Taylor John Williams. “She really just went with the flow.” And that’s the sign of a good party.

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Colin Coleman of Moon Honey Photography | Venue: Glen Foerd | Day-of Coordinator: Grace Mycek | Florals: Camellia Faire Floral Studio | Catering: Jamie Hollander Gourmet Foods & Catering | Bride’s Gown: Pronovias from Wedding Atelier | Bridesmaids’ Attire: BHLDN | Hair & Makeup: Alisha Nycole + Co. | Groom’s Attire: Custom tuxedo from Rocco’s Custom Tailor | Entertainment: DJ Teddy Brown and Katty Rodriguez (saxophonist) | Cake: The Frosted Fox Cake Shop | Invitations: Minted | Transportation: Krapf Group | Videography: Shutter & Sound | Officiant: Marco Serino | Rings: Sasha Primak

