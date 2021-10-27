A Moody and Elegant Horror Movie-Inspired Wedding at the Mütter

The decor took direction from the 2015 film Crimson Peak.

Halloween is almost here, so, naturally, our minds are on all things associated with happy hauntings. (Looking for something fun to do? Click here for our guide.) One of the best nods we’ve seen thus far is this Mütter Museum wedding, which actually took place in May. But that’s no matter: The couple loves all things vintage and macabre, and their Big Day was inspired by the decor in the 2015 film Crimson Peak. Check out the moody, dark and delightful details below, all captured by Rebecca Renner via Darpino Photo.

“Ew, dude, that’s my sister!” It wasn’t exactly the reaction Ryan Fetters was expecting when he told his friend and co-worker at Moe’s Southwest Grill — Rebecca Raley’s brother — that the prettiest girl had just walked in the restaurant. The future couple, who were in high school at the time, didn’t become friends till a few years later but eventually connected over their shared love of everything old, weird and macabre.

Rebecca, who works in visuals and merchandising, admits that she didn’t even know she was in love with her best friend till he came with her family on a vacation to Disney World over the holidays. He kissed her in the middle of Epcot park on NYE. “I was devastated and wouldn’t speak to him,” says Rebecca. When she still couldn’t forget what happened a few months later, she realized she was “head over heels.”

Eight years later, the couple got engaged (at a friend’s retro-style karaoke studio in Collingswood) and, about two years after that, they got hitched. While they had to postpone their original date (October 24, 2020) to May 29, 2021, the Haddon Heights pair took it in stride. “Ultimately, it’s about your relationship and not the size of the party or the guest count.”

And it was, indeed, a party. The Mütter Museum of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia was the perfect location for the soiree, which had a secret garden meets a hint of Art Deco theme: “romantic, overgrown and heavily inspired by the decor in the movie Crimson Peak,” says the bride.

The couple wore spiderweb wedding bands by Margaret Cross and looks that felt straight out of another era. (In fact, Ryan, a business analyst, sported a custom 1930s suit.) The decor was moody, dark and glam. The bride’s favorite details were the florals — many of which were arranged to look like they were coming out of alchemy shelves — and the museum being open for guests to tour during cocktail hour.

Ryan loved the signature drinks and custom neon sign under the dessert bar that read “’Til Death.” (The cake, by the way, was orange mimosa with strawberry frosting.) And they both consider the large balloon installation, vintage lounge furniture and matchbooks with their initials (the favors) among the special details.

Particularly touching — in a hilarious way — was when Rebecca’s dad played the “Chicken Dance” on his accordion. “It was his first time playing for a large audience, and it was such a quirky and fun moment,” says the bride, who also handmade a gigantic moon photo booth with her father.

The couple describes it all as “pure magic,” and we can’t help but agree.

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Rebecca Renner via Darpino Photo | Venue: The Mütter Museum of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia | Florals: Courtney Di Trolio of Winsome Floral | Catering: Catering by Design | Bride’s Gown: Maggie Sottero from Kleinfeld | Hair: Stevie Rosalie | Makeup: Rebecca Raley | Groom’s Attire: Custom 1930s suit from SJC London | Engagement Ring & Art Deco Band: Emily Gill | Wedding Bands: Margaret Cross | Entertainment: DJ Joe Bene | Cake: Whipped Bakeshop | Invitations: Gilded Swan Paperie | Officiant: Michael Barth | Vintage Rentals: Lovebirds Vintage Rentals | Balloon Installation: Florescio Events

