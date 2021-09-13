Wildflowers and an Ice-Cream Truck Turned This Backyard Wedding Into Summertime Bliss

The bride’s name is Daisy, after all.

We aren’t quite ready to say farewell to summer yet, so we’re paying homage to some final soirees that sing of the season. There was one gorgeous Big Day that might just inspire your something blue. And another block-party bash felt like a celebration of sunny days in Philly. (Water ice! A bounce house!) And this Malvern backyard wedding was a playful, wildflower-filled occasion — complete with ice-cream cones for a cool treat. Sweetwater Portraits snapped it all below.

It happened on New Year’s Eve: Daisy Carter, a Malvern native, went to a friend’s house to celebrate, and Lancaster-born Andrew Berta showed up. They shared phone numbers, and he later texted to see if she’d like to come over. While neither was into the TV show they watched — The Bachelorette — they were into each other.

Two years later, they got engaged on a trip to Lake Placid. Andrew, a physician at Chestnut Hill Hospital, took his time. “There were perfect proposal moments, like sitting on a bench where he read me poetry by Robert Frost — but nothing happened,” says Daisy. He popped the question in their hotel room. (Daisy, a nurse at CHOP, was worried about his high heart rate, but it was pre-proposal nerves.)

The Fairmount duo’s planned 215-person wedding at the Kimmel Center was postponed from May to September, then canceled entirely with the help of coordinator Susan Norcross of The Styled Bride. The couple picked a new date (July 25th) and prepped for a wildflower-filled soiree (think the bride’s namesake bloom, black-eyed Susans and more) for 45 at Daisy’s parents’ home.

The ceremony was set for St. Francis Xavier Church. Daisy admits the process was difficult — and they lost money — but says their new take was right for them: “It was an eye-opening experience to see the amount of people who rallied for us,” notes Daisy. “I had to realize it was going to be emotionally taxing, and people showed up.”

And it was a perfect summer soiree. Credit goes to Joan Carter, the mother of the bride, and Meridith Coyle at Aneu Catering, who brought the Big Day to life. The reception space included an oversize tent designed by the father of the bride, Andrew Carter, and the Party Center in Phoenixville that allowed guests to spread out and feel safe. “The tent and decorations were awesome,” says the groom of his favorite detail.

A choose-your-own-adventure program directed guests to the party, where they received masks as well as fans to beat the summer heat. The couple dined at a pink-hued table for two; their backdrop was a blush, cream and white floral wall by Nicol Floral Design. Friends and family snapped photos on a Polaroid camera and placed them on the guest-book table near a portrait from the duo’s engagement shoot at Wissahickon Valley Park.

There were lawn games and “fancied-up” barbecue, followed by a family honeymoon down the Shore. The duo brought leftovers from their flower-covered cake on the trip: Daisy had a slice for breakfast every day. Beyond that? “It was a blast,” says Daisy. She, by the way, gave birth to their daughter this past May. Her name is Marigold May, “Goldie” for short.

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Sweetwater Portraits | Venue: Private home | Planning/Design: Joan Carter (mother of the bride) and Meridith Coyle of Aneu Catering | Florals: Flowers by Priscilla | Catering: Aneu Catering | Bride’s Gown: Martina Liana from Free Love (ceremony) and silk slip dress by Kamperett (reception) | Bridesmaids’ Attire: Jenny Yoo from Van Cleve Bridal | Hair: Gia Lancieri from Amanda D’Andrea Hair | Makeup: Beke Beau | Groom’s Attire: Menguin | Entertainment: DJ Bob Settelen of On the Move Entertainment | Cake: Cakes & Candies by Maryellen | Invitations: Minted (original stationery by Chick Invitations) | Videography: Super 8 films by Sweetwater Portraits | Tent: Andrew Carter (father of the bride) and the Party Center | Ice-Cream Truck: Scoops ’N’ Smiles | Floral Backdrop: Nicol Floral Design

