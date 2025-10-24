Two Philly-Area Beauty Experts Share Their Tips for On-Demand Wedding Glam

Hairstylist Aimee Beam and makeup artist Kristyn Kennedy chat about concierge beauty services, so you can stay fresh from the first look to the last dance.

Concierge beauty services are a best bet for those who want on-demand glam from the first look to the last dance. Princeton hairstylist Aimee Beam and Doylestown makeup artist Kristyn Kennedy share their tips.

Make the most of your consultation.

Like Beam and Kennedy, most stylists and makeup artists will schedule a Zoom for the first meeting. This is an ideal opportunity for you to not only share details about your beauty vision but also ask questions about services, products, and what to expect for the in-person trial. Also, share any plans for a second look, so your team can book out the extra time — for taking a formal updo out to create tousled locks or pulling off a sultry makeup look — and get you back for the post-ceremony reveal without missing too much of your party.

Confirm your stylist’s on-location offerings.

Every beauty pro’s policies are different, so read the fine print when reviewing proposals. For example, Beam includes three hours of extended touch-ups with every booking and is available beyond that window for an hourly rate. Services may also include little extras: Kennedy custom-creates a lipstick or lip gloss for every client’s wedding day.

Book concierge services beyond the Big Day.

If your budget has the bandwidth, Beam recommends scheduling professional hair and makeup services for the pre- and post-wedding events. “It’s the best way to plan a cohesive look for the entire wedding weekend,” she says. Kennedy agrees; she offers packages for welcome and rehearsal dinners, and brow treatments that should take place prior to the wedding.

Follow your stylist’s advice leading up to your wedding.

Your beauty team starts working with you long before the in-person trial. That means taking their suggestions to heart so you look and feel your best. Hair prep is key for Beam, who encourages clients to keep up with regular trims in the year ahead of the wedding and to do a final coloring two to three weeks in advance. (And avoid making any drastic color changes within six to nine months before the Big Day.) Kennedy goes a step further, putting clients on a monthly facial regimen as part of their skin care routine. Says Kennedy, “Just remember that closer to the Big Day, it’s all about letting your skin heal and focusing on hydration.”

Published as “Primp Session” in the summer/fall 2025 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

