Mike Jerrick Gets Late-Night Talk Show of His Own

Plus, did somebody say reindeer cheesesteaks?!

Mike Jerrick Gets Late-Night Talk Show of His Own On Fox 29

While the national late-night talk show world is in a state of upheaval, longtime Fox 29 personality Mike Jerrick has landed a late-night talk show of his own. It’s called MIKE and will debut on Fox 29 on September 8th at 11:30 p.m. I had a bit of a chuckle when a station bigwig made the announcement, saying in a statement: “Douglas, Carson, Paar, Letterman, Leno, and now, Jerrick! ‘MIKE’ will remind viewers why this format has been successful since the earliest days of television – because it is the perfect way to end each day with a laugh. And with Mike Jerrick at the helm, there’s no telling what will happen next!” Unlike most late-night talk shows, this one is 30 minutes long, which isn’t a whole lot of time, so it will be interesting to see what Jerrick does with it. His first guest is Cillian Murphy, aka the actor who made you realize you couldn’t possibly watch Peaky Blinders without closed-captioning.

Don’t worry, Good Morning Philadelphia fans. Jerrick will continue to co-host the popular Fox 29 morning show with Alex Holley. No, he’s not suddenly getting an Adderall prescription. His talk show will be taped.

About Those Fake College 911 Calls…

WIRED has this fascinating piece in which the reporter spoke with the self-proclaimed leader of a mysterious online group that is said to be behind the string of cruel hoaxes on college campus, including those at Villanova. It’s a weird and crazy world, my friends. And it’s not going to get any less so.

Things I Wasn’t Expecting to Read About Today

Reindeer cheesesteaks. (But you have to go to Sweden. Poor Rudolph.)

By the Numbers

160 m.p.h.: Top speed of the new generation Acela train that just made its debut voyage from D.C. to New York on Wednesday. No word on whether Trump packed all the dangerous criminals in D.C. on it and dumped them in Times Square. Curiously, the trains are advertised as being 10 miles per hour faster than the regular Acela trains but the trips are actually taking longer, something that Amtrak says will change with infrastructure improvements. Also, if you’re thinking we are bullet train-fast, we are not. China has us beat. By a lot. Their fastest train hits 268 m.p.h.

4: Number of people injured during a freak accident yesterday in Fairmount Park: a tree fell on them. I always worry about big branches falling on my car during a storm, but I’ve never contemplated a tree falling on me when I’m just hanging out in the park. Just what my neurotic mind needs. Fortunately, those injured are in stable condition and expected to recover. My neurotic mind on the other hand…

10: Straight games that the Phillies have lost against the Mets on the latter team’s home field. That includes the three-game series in which the Mets just swept us. Keep in mind that the Mets are in second place in the National League East, trying to take our first-place lead. Don’t eff this up, Phils. I’ve got money on Red October.

Local Talent

If you’re not fleeing to the Jersey Shore this weekend, might I suggest Patty Jackson’s Party In the Park. Jackson is, of course, the longtime WDAS DJ, and the park in question is Fairmount Park, the exact location being the Dell. The headliner is Jeffrey Osborne. If you are trying to put a song to the name, I have five words for you: On the Wings of Love. OK, so if me saying that makes you cringe, Tramp Stamp at Kung Fu Necktie might be more your speed.