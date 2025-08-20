South Street Pawnshop Owner Pleads Guilty in Massive Stolen Goods Scheme

We’re talking more than $20 million massive.

Nat Leonard, Longtime Operator of South Street Pawnshop Society Hill Loan, Pleads Guilty in Massive Stolen Goods Scheme

It’s been just over eight months since the feds indicted Nat Leonard, the longtime operator of the well-known South Street pawnshop Society Hill Loan, accusing him of selling close to $23 million in stolen goods through an operation based at that store. And on Wednesday, Leonard pleaded guilty to his role in the scheme.

Prosecutors said that Leonard routinely bought stolen goods from thieves who targeted local big-box stores like Target, CVS, Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Walmart, paying the thieves cash for all sorts of tools, electronics, and other higher-ticket items. He was also accused of working with another theft ring that brought in goods from across the country. Leonard would then turn around and sell the stolen goods, primarily on the Society Hill Loan eBay page, making a handsome profit. He sold some $19 million in stolen goods in that way and another $4 million to a distributor outside of Pennsylvania.

Society Hill Loan was well known to both local and touring musicians, because the shop always kept a good selection of vintage guitars and other instruments in stock, prominently displaying them in the window. If you’ve ever walked down the 600 block of South Street, you couldn’t miss the bright storefront:

Leonard faces sentencing later this year and could get up to 15 years in federal prison.

Meanwhile, his cousin, Larry Leonard, who ran two other pawn shops allegedly involved in the scheme, is also charged in the case. Larry Leonard is awaiting trial.

Bad Behavior

Residents in Fishtown and Port Richmond are alarmed because thieves keep stealing copper wiring from street lights, leaving the neighborhood in the dark. What I want to know is how do you steal copper wiring from street lights without getting electrocuted.

Still No Swimming

Some of those swimming bans at local beaches are in effect through Saturday thanks to that damn hurricane.

Eagles Crocs?

Yes, Eagles Crocs. The love-it-or-hate-it footwear brand has teamed up with the NFL for team-branded Crocs. And the Eagles Crocs will be available as of September 18th. Just remember to sanitize them thoroughly when you get home if you go anywhere near the Linc bathrooms during an Eagles game. Oh, and all that sticky, spilled beer, too. Ew.

By the Numbers

400: Trees that one Philadelphia neighborhood is getting as part of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s “Love Where You Live” initiative. Twelve new gardens, too. It’s good to know that some of the money from those overpriced PHS Flower Show tickets go to causes like this.

1,000,000,000,000,000: French fries that you could theoretically eat at this new Fishtown restaurant that sells steak frites and steak frites only and allows you to get seconds, thirds, fourths — you get the idea — on French fries. But I guess my question is… who really wants bottomless French fries? Like, are we eight years old or something?

+800: Current odds that FanDuel is offering on the Phillies winning the World Series, behind the Brewers (+750) and the Dodgers (+330). We’re at +440 to with the National League. Go, Phils!

Local Talent

I don’t think there are too many bands that play six consecutive sold-out nights at the same venue. But the jammy Philly-based band the Disco Biscuits is doing just that. It all kicked off on Tuesday night at Best of Philly-winning Main Line music venue Ardmore Music Hall. Naturally, you can pick up tickets on the resale market including a four-day general admission pass that will cover you from Thursday through Sunday. That’s a lot of standing!