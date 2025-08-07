Delco Man Learns Pleasuring Yourself at Wawa Is a Bad Idea

And in this case, a worse idea than normal.

Delco Man Learns Pleasuring Yourself at Wawa Is a Bad Idea

All Delco resident Ryan Campbell had to do in the wee hours of Saturday morning was go home, put on some adult films and proceed from there, as many people do. But according to police, Campbell made a bad choice.

On Saturday around 4 a.m., allege Ridley Township Police, an officer discovered Campbell masturbating inside his car, which was parked in the parking lot of the Wawa at the intersection of Route 420 and MacDade Boulevard. Masturbating in your car in public is bad enough and can elicit an indecent exposure charge, as it did in this instance. (Keep in mind that an indecent exposure conviction can land you on the sex offender registry.) But things got a lot worse for Campbell from there.

The cop who arrested Campbell noticed that he had a revolver sitting next to him on the passenger seat of his car, along with .22-caliber rounds and spent casings. Earlier that same morning, there was a shooting spree in Tinicum Township, which is just down the road from the Wawa, in which someone shot at a house and a couple of cars. There was another incident around the same time in which someone shot up cars in the parking lot of Springfield Mall, which is about six minutes from the Wawa. And now investigators are considering whether Campbell was the one who committed those crimes.

As investigators and ballistics experts sort all that out, Campbell remains in jail, with bail set at a cool $1 million. In addition to the indecent exposure charge, he’s also accused of various weapons offenses.

There’s gotta be some Meatball Shorti joke in here but… I’ll leave the comedy to the professionals.

6ABC has more on this story.

The Return of Columbus Day?

A court just ruled that then-Mayor Jim Kenney’s executive order nixing Columbus Day in favor of Indigenous People’s Day is invalid. I can hear the Gravy Seals rejoicing at Marconi Park all the way from my home in West Philly.

Prague, Here I Come

American Airlines just announced two new non-stop international services from PHL for next year: Prague and Budapest. Tickets go on sale on August 11th. Service begins on May 21st.

By the Numbers

4: Consecutive days next week with forecasted highs in the 90s. You know what that means, right? Heat wave!

105: Years that South Philly icon Giordano’s lasted in the Italian Market. Here, the owner explains why he had to finally close his storied produce shop.

7: Days left for the Pennsylvania legislature to come through with funding for SEPTA before the agency implements these drastic cuts.

Local Talent

If you’re looking for something fun AND free to do this fabulous Saturday (83 degrees and sunny), look no further than Hip-Hop In the Park at the Oval outside the Art Museum. The event features such notable local and local-ish talent as Rich Medina, Cosmo Baker, Sat-One, and Reef the Lost Cauze. Plus, breaking and graffiti art demonstrations. And again, it’s free. No brainer.