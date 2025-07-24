This Independence Park Display May Be Removed by the Trump Administration

Does this really "inappropriately disparage Americans"?

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Check phillymag.com each morning Monday through Thursday for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please direct it here. You can also use that form to send us reader mail. We love reader mail!

This Independence Park Display May Be Removed By the Trump Administration

Do you have a problem with the above sign? It’s a display at Independence National Historical Park documenting “The Dirty Business of Slavery.” And it’s on a short list for removal by the Trump administration. Officials asked workers at parks across the country to identify any monuments or displays that might “inappropriately disparage Americans” and, yep, this is one of the displays flagged. Now, the government will review all flagged items, with a deadline for removal of September 17th. The New York Times has an in-depth piece on what’s happening in Philadelphia and elsewhere around the country. You can read it here.

Unexpected Headline of the Day #1

“Philadelphia’s Hottest New Supper Club Is In a Drexel Student’s Apartment.”

Unexpected Headline of the Day #2

“Couple Accuses Funeral Homes of Sending Them Their Deceased Son’s Brain.”

Coming Soon…

Digital driver’s licenses. Well, in New Jersey. Much like recreational marijuana and a reasonable minimum wage, I’m sure we’ll be well behind the Garden State on this one.

Want to Get Married?

Former Philly resident Lucy Dacus wants to officiate your wedding at her FDR Park concert this weekend.

By the Numbers

$13.49: Current cost for a cheesesteak at Jim’s on South Street. That’s up from $11.49 in 2022. And it sounds like the price could go up even more. But keep in mind that a cheesesteak from Pat’s King of Steaks is $16.

2: Miles that some students in one South Jersey school district will have to walk to school now that said district has eliminated a busing program to an elementary school. Naturally, some parents are fuming. But your Great Uncle Pete, may he rest in peace, is looking down from above, saying something that starts with When I was a boy…

0: Single-day face-value tickets available for next May’s PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square. Yes, they are already sold out. Verified resale tickets will set you back about $480 for the basic package. Billy Penn has more on the excitement surrounding the event.

Local Talent

You’ve probably seen the Philadelphia Orchestra play. Or at least I hope you have. But you’ve never seen them quite like this. On Friday night, our world class symphony takes to the Mann Center stage to perform with Nas. If you can’t remember who Nas is, I will refer you to his 1994 hit “N.Y. State of Mind.” You can pick up tickets for the show here. In other Philadelphia Orchestra news, tickets are on sale for the orchestra’s opening night at the Kimmel Center, which features Curtis alum and pianist extraordinaire Yuja Wang. Should be a good one.