Plus, the Trump administration is sending immigration detainees to South Jersey.

Woman Confronts ICE Agents During Raid Near Norristown, Calling Them “2025 Nazis”

ICE agents descended on a food market just outside of Norristown on Wednesday to conduct a raid, arresting 14 people for immigration violations. Concerned citizens were on hand, documenting the activities on video. They repeatedly asked the agents to identify those who had been arrested so that activists could reach out to their families to explain that they had been detained.

“We’d like to help notify their families,” one said. “Because they might have little kids or something. Finally, an agent said, “They’ll get a phone call.”

“They probably don’t tell their kids when they tuck them in at night that they take children away from their families,” a woman yelled, referring to the agents. “2025 Nazis! That’s what you are! Gestapo!” You can see video of the confrontation here.

Over the Bridge

The Trump administration plans to use a huge military base in South Jersey as a detainee camp for migrants it intends to deport. “This is an inappropriate use of our national defense system and military resources,” said Cory Booker, Andy Kim, and other legislators in a joint statement, adding that the move escalates “a radical immigration policy that has resulted in the inhumane treatment of undocumented immigrants and unlawful deportation of U.S. citizens, including children, across the country.” More on this in the Inquirer.

A Good Use for Guns

Local artists are melting down guns and bullets and using the metals to build a community space in Kensington. Gun parts are now planter boxes holding marigolds. Love this!

The Party’s Over

Someone in Florida waiting for a package is going to be a little disappoint. Customs and Border Control officers in Philadelphia recently seized close to $1.8 million of the party drug ketamine that was destined for the Sunshine State. If I lived in Florida, I’d probably need some ketamine too.

About That Mugginess…

I’ve been wondering if this summer is just way muggier than normal or if my body chemistry has changed and I just can’t handle the mugginess. I walk outside most mornings at 6:30 a.m., and lately, I’ve felt immediately gross upon walking out the door. Thankfully, the Inquirer has answered this question for me. Yes, it is indeed muggier than normal. Much muggier than normal. Near historic mugginess. Who has a dumpster pool I can jump into? (Remember dumpster pools?!)

By the Numbers

$25,000: What it will cost you (monthly, of course) to rent a four-bedroom, five bathroom, 5,300-square foot townhome at 111 South 24th Street. But that includes a three-car garage, so it’s really a steal when you consider the parking situation. Parking is brutal around there.

2: New locations of viral cheesesteak-and-pizza hit Angelo’s that are coming to the suburbs. The lucky recipients are Conshohocken and Haddon Township. Presumably, this will ease up tensions surrounding the God-awful line in South Philly.

$3,500: Overdue tax bill causing a Delco woman with dementia to lose her home. Unbeknownst to the woman and her family, an area company bought the tax lien (and therefore the house) at auction for $14,419. The family tried to appeal the sale once they found out about it. No dice. The home is valued at close to $250,000. I think maybe I’m in the wrong business. Then again, I don’t think I could sleep at night “earning” money this way.

Local Talent

Saturday night is shaping up to be quite the party at Warehouse on Watts. It’s a celebration of legendary Philly DJ nights from years gone by. On the lineup, we have Questlove, Cosmo Baker, and Rich Medina, among others. Doors open at 9 p.m., and it’s 21 and up. Get there if you can. More info here.