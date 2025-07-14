Believe It or Not, We Have Another Delco Pooper

Plus, other trashy news.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Check phillymag.com each morning Monday through Thursday for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please direct it here. You can also use that form to send us reader mail. We love reader mail!

Believe It Or Not, We Have Another Delco Pooper

Over the weekend, I heard something about Delco and poop, and naturally, I wondered if Christina Solometo, aka the Delco Pooper, had, uh, reared her… well, you get where I’m going with this. But it turns out that it wasn’t Solometo folks were talking about. It appears that we have a Delco Pooper, er, number two: Brian Taylor.

Last week, a man walked into a gas station convenience store in Prospect Park and attacked another man with a bat. From what investigators say, the two men did not know each other. According to Prospect Park Police Chief Dave Madonna, it was a case of mistaken identity.

“It appears that something happened earlier and he showed up to exact revenge,” says Madonna. “But he literally picked the wrong person.”

Madonna says that the bat-wielding man drove to the gas station, so police were able to obtain his license plate number through surveillance images. That led them to the home of Taylor, whom police identified as the man in the video. Police say they found the bat at his house.

Prosecutors charged Taylor with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct. All very understandable, given the content of the video. But I couldn’t help but notice this charge: institutional vandalism. What on earth is that about? Prosecutors say that Taylor pooped in the holding cell shortly after his arrest. So they tacked on the vandalism charge.

Those of you who pay close attention to the “news” might realize that Delco Pooper #1 allegedly committed her brazen act in Prospect Park as well. Which makes me wonder… is something happening in Prospect Park? Is there something in the water? Keep in mind that Prospect Park is a tiny borough with a population of only 6,374.

“Prospect Park is a safe community,” Chief Madonna tells Philly Mag. “When you compare our crime numbers against other communities both locally and nationally, that is easily seen. Like any community, we are not without our issues. Things happen. Crime happens. We are fortunate that it doesn’t happen on a regular or semi-regular basis here. One million plus vehicles pass through 420 and Chester Pike every month, so it would make sense that we have some transient crime. Also we have had a cluster of events recently that may lead people to believe that the sky is falling. But that’s simply not the case. It’s a wonderful community.”

Taylor is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 21st. Meanwhile, Solometo awaits trial. They say bad things happen in threes. Hopefully Prospect Park can prove that saying false.

Speaking of Trash…

With the strike basically over, normal trash pickup service returns to Philadelphia on Monday. And by “normal”, I mean that my trash may or may not be picked up today and if it is they will most likely throw the recycling in the same truck as the garbage and they will almost certainly leave my trash can on its side in the street and may in fact break it. Again.

And While We’re On the Subject…

As the rest of us were complaining about the maggots growing in our garbage, Philly’s zero-waste enthusiasts didn’t understand what all the fuss was about.

What’s for Dinner?

Get yourself a 15-sided Dungeons & Dragons die, roll it, and then just make a reservation at the corresponding spot on our brand new list of the best new (and newish) restaurants in Philadelphia.

By the Numbers

$45,000: What you could spend for a (very luxe) week in LBI. Amy Rosenberg at the Inquirer did this fun exploration of whether it’s cheaper to vacation in Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Paris, Ireland, or at the Jersey Shore.

91 percent: Humidity in Philadelphia today. I walked outside at 7 a.m. to sit on my patio and was just like, hell nah. It’s disgusting.

4: Days off for the Phillies, who return to Citizens Bank Park this Friday to battle it out with the Angels. Our record is 55-41. The second place Mets are 55-42.

Local Talent

Looking for a good beach read? Fortunately for you, bestselling local author Lisa Scottoline just released The Unraveling of Julia, “a sweeping gothic tale in which a young widow, emotionally distraught after the shocking death of her husband, inherits a Tuscan estate from a mysterious benefactor and finds herself thrust into the crosshairs of a dangerous conspiracy.” Suspense! Scottoline brings her book to the Center City Barnes & Noble on Tuesday at noon. More info on that here. And if you have no idea who Lisa Scottoline is (for shame!), you can read my 2022 interview with her, where she tells me about her South Philly roots, her horses, and how Nancy Drew fueled her success.