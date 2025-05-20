Delco Pooper Christina Solometo Has Bad Day in Court

Plus, local woman tries to convince world she's not dead.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Check phillymag.com each morning Monday through Thursday for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please direct it here. You can also use that form to send us reader mail. We love reader mail!

Delco Pooper Christina Solometo Has Bad Day in Court

Last Friday, I was at an event where someone asked me for the latest on Delco Pooper Christina Solometo. I told them that I was hoping to not have to write about her again anytime soon. After all, I wrote five stories about her in two days just a few weeks back. You might say I developed Delco Pooper fatigue. But with this new week comes a new Delco Pooper story.

Solometo’s preliminary hearing was in Prospect Park on Monday afternoon. This is where the judge could have thrown out the case or at least some of the charges against Solometo, or allowed matters to move forward.

It’s probably the first time that District Judge Mary McFall Hopper ever had to watch video of a woman defecating on another woman’s car. At least I hope. After Hopper watched said video and heard testimony, she held Solometo over on all charges. Those charges include indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, harassment, open lewdness and, well, “depositing waste on highway.”

Solometo’s next court date is on July 9th in Media. So your news is probably going to be Delco Pooper-free until then.

No, I’m Not Dead!

That’s what a local woman has been trying to tell everyone for months and months after the Social Security Administration errantly declared that she had died. Because of the SSA’s error, she couldn’t access her bank account and she had issues with her health insurance and retirement benefits. And get this: it happens to thousands of Americans each year. Kudos to CBS News Philadelphia for trying to help her sort this out.

By the Numbers

$8.78 billion: The University of Pennsylvania Health System’s latest reported revenue. You’d think maybe they could afford to hire more doctors and make their system more efficient. Read my colleague Christine Speer Lejeune’s deep dive into why on earth it takes so long to get an appointment these days.

127: Pounds of a ready-to-eat “Philly cheesesteak product” being recalled from Pennsylvania grocery stores. It’s made in Australia. And it’s called the “Four ‘N Twenty Traveller Philly Cheesesteak Pastry.” There’s just so much wrong with this that I don’t know where to begin.

50%: Chances that this local radio host could have been named “Collards.” She’s very happy that her mom named her something else.

Local Talent

Philly native and CNN host Jake Tapper is really going through the wringer right now thanks to his new book Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again. Trump fans aren’t fans of it because of the things it says about Trump. Liberals are boycotting it because it’s opening up old wounds in the Democratic party and because they accuse Tapper of now making money off of a narrative and cover-up he was previously a part of.

Then there’s the fact that the book, which comes out today, hits shelves just after we learn that Biden has cancer. Now, Biden’s granddaughter Naomi just ripped into Tapper, taking to X to say the following: “Just read a copy of this silly book, and if anyone is curious for a review from someone who lived it first-hand: this book is political fairy smut for the permanent, professional chattering class… The ones who rarely enter the arena, but profit from the spectacle of those that do.” She also called Tapper and his co-author “irresponsible self-promoting journalists out to make a quick buck” and said their book amounts to “a bunch of unoriginal, uninspired lies.” Ouch.

So if your day isn’t going according to plan, just know that Tapper is probably having a worse day than you and take comfort in that fact.