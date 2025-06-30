Philly Kids May Soon Be Forced to Learn Cursive

Plus, is Three Mile Island reopening early a good thing?

I live in West Philadelphia, and my kids, who are 17 and 19, have some beautiful cursive handwriting, a skill they picked up, along with Latin and the ability to sit up straight at a desk for 60 minutes without talking or flinching, at the Catholic school we sent them to in their earlier years. Their friends who grew up in Philadelphia public schools? Most of them can’t read cursive (something we learned the first time our kids gave them handmade, handwritten birthday cards) let alone write it, because Philadelphia schools stopped teaching cursive years ago. That may soon change.

A bill that would mandate cursive throughout the entire state is winding its way through Harrisburg, sponsored by Republican state representative Dane Watro of Luzerne and Schuylkill counties. The Pennsylvania House passed the bill last week, so now it heads off to the Pennsylvania Senate.

“In our digital world, cursive has fallen by the wayside,” Watro said in a statement. “But there are many reasons for students to get a basic grasp on cursive writing.”

Watro points to studies that link the learning and use of cursive to improved hand-eye coordination, fine motor development, memory, and language abilities, as well as to the fact that most historical documents are written in cursive and can, therefore, only be read if you understand cursive. (Well, or if you read a digitized typewritten version, but I digress.)

He also cites the need to sign checks and legal documents, though I can’t remember the last time I signed a physical check, and nearly all legal documents I’ve been presented in the last five years have been for e-signature, which doesn’t actually require a cursive signature at all. I know it might sound like I’m not a fan of this proposed cursive mandate. In fact, I am. But I also collect manual typewriters, and Rube Goldberg machines fascinate me, so…

“At least 24 states have laws requiring cursive instruction because those states understand cursive provides students another way to learn, express themselves and be better prepared for their future academic, professional and personal lives,” Watro added.

Many of the school districts that surround Philadelphia, including Lower Merion and Upper Darby, never stopped teaching cursive, and some teachers in Philadelphia do introduce it to their students. Assuming this bill becomes law, they won’t have a choice.

To Strike or Not to Strike?

That is the question facing District Council 33, which represents more than 9,000 city workers. Their contract expires at midnight. Selfishly, I must say that I’m glad my trash day was today. Stay tuned for more information on a potential strike.

Goodbye, Rob McElhenney

Hello, Rob Mac. The Philly guy behind It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia just filed legal papers to change his name from “Rob McElhenney” to “Rob Mac”. It’s unclear if he signed those papers in cursive. Regardless, this is a good thing because I’ve almost misspelled his name fifty or more times.

We’re #1!!!

Yes, in the NL East. But also on this USA Today ranking of the most walkable cities in the United States.

By the Numbers

2027: Year when Three Mile Island is now expected to start churning out nuclear power again. That’s a year ahead of schedule. I dunno, but if I lived near a nuclear power facility that shut down after a partial meltdown in 1979, I don’t think them reopening a year earlier than originally planned would make me sleep better at night.

$2.899 million: What it will cost you to buy this mansion on the 4th hole at Aronimink Golf Club. Aronimink is hosting the PGA Championship next year. No word on whether the home’s windows are made of special glass that can withstand the impact of a poorly hit ball.

$5: Bonus that Uber says it’s paying drivers who do pickups after Phillies games at Citizens Bank Park, apparently thanks to the Inquirer‘s story about why it’s so damn hard to get an Uber after a game.

Local Talent

Remember a simpler time when Will Smith wasn’t a washed-up rapper with an anger management problem? When he was just a bona-fide movie star, the Pride of Overbrook High? Let us return to that era on Tuesday night at Independence Mall with a free outdoor screening of Independence Day, which turns 30 next year.