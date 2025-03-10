ICE (Surprise!) Finds No Murderers or Rapists at Philly Market

The agents did, however, still make four arrests.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Check phillymag.com each morning Monday through Thursday for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please direct it here. You can also use that form to send us reader mail. We love reader mail!

ICE Raid Yields Four Arrests at Philadelphia Meat Market

Donald Trump loves to talk about how there are all these murderers, rapists, and drug dealers in this country illegally — and how he’s going to rid his kingdom of these people. Well, a recent ICE raid in Northeast Philadelphia didn’t exactly turn up any bad guys.

Masked ICE agents paid a visit to Jumbo Meat Market on Castor Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia back on February 27th. (We just learned about the raid.) The ICE agents arrested four men. Their crime? No, not murder. No, not rape. And, no, not drug dealing. Their crime was trying to find a better life in the United States of America, which is exactly what this acclaimed Philadelphia restaurateur did when he crossed into the country illegally.

As ICE put it in a statement, the “four Brazilian nationals… had no status to enter or remain in the United States legally” or they “had violated the terms of their lawful admission into the U.S.”

Way to go, ICE. Making the country a safer place one arrest at a time.

Speaking of Border Crossings…

This Philly-area woman just got her visa to go live in Mexico. She says she truly believes we are “on a path to an oligarchy. Or fascism. Or a dictatorship.” It was a surprisingly quick and easy process. Read more here.

Ride Regional Rail?

SEPTA just announced that new Regional Rail schedules go into effect this Sunday. Not all lines are affected. Go here to see if yours is.

Traffic Alert

As if City Avenue isn’t already enough of a pain in the ass to travel on during rush hour, PennDot has announced a plan to take it down to one lane in each direction for construction. The restriction is in place from today through April 7th and affects the roadway from 47th Street to Bryn Mawr Avenue. Take back roads!

By the Numbers

40: Approximate number of people involved in a big fight at a South Jersey park over the weekend. It was all over a flag football tournament. And who started the fight? Rambunctious kids? No. Ornery parents? Nope. It was reportedly the coaches! Great role models.

$50: Amount of some Tooth Fairy gifts these days, as this Inquirer article details. The piece mentions a $50 gift card to Sephora. For a tooth that fell out. I’m just trying to understand why a kid of the age when a tooth falls out needs a gift card to a makeup store. Maybe I’m just old fashioned.

50,000 square feet: Size of a massive and posh new gym soon to open on the Main Line. Something tells me it’s going to cost a lot more than my Planet Fitness membership. Being on the Main Line, something also tells me it’s not going to be a “judgment free zone,” as Planet Fitness likes to call itself.

70: Forecasted high this week. You’ll have to wait ’til Saturday.

Local Talent

Local stage veteran extraordinaire Amanda Schoonover (whom you also saw with Jason Segal in Dispatches from Elsewhere), turns up this week as a co-star in Nora: A Doll’s House out at Hedgerow Theatre. As the name of the play might suggest, this is a new take on the 19th-century play A Doll’s House by Henrik Ibsen. Nora: A Doll’s House reimagines the lead character Nora during three different time periods in history. And Schoonover plays one of the three Noras. The play opens at Hedgerow Theatre Company on Wednesday. More info here.