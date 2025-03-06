A Massive Posh Fitness Club Is Coming to the Main Line

Cali-based Club Studio Fitness will open its first Pennsylvania gym — a 50,000-square-foot outpost — in Wynnewood next year.

Big gyms with a boutique feel have become more and more popular of late. Philly proper boasts eight City Fitness locations (including its newest Northern Liberties spot), Fitler Club, the recently renovated Sporting Club at the Bellevue, and Equinox, which just opened in January.

Now, folks on the Main Line will have another option — in addition to the Life Time in Ardmore — for a luxe, members-only fitness center. That’s because California-based brand Club Studio Fitness, a sister concept of LA Fitness, will open its first Pennsylvania gym in Wynnewood next year.

Slated to open spring 2026, the 50,000-square-foot facility will feature five boutique studio rooms for dynamic fitness classes, including:

Strength : A HIIT-style training class called CS4 that incorporates treadmills, rowers, ski-ergs, and other functional strength-training equipment

: A HIIT-style training class called CS4 that incorporates treadmills, rowers, ski-ergs, and other functional strength-training equipment Box : Nine rounds of signature boxing combos, athletic drills, and a full-body burn

: Nine rounds of signature boxing combos, athletic drills, and a full-body burn Ride : Rhythm-based indoor cycling incorporating a weight sequence

: Rhythm-based indoor cycling incorporating a weight sequence Rebound : 45-minute trampoline-based, low-impact, high-energy classes

: 45-minute trampoline-based, low-impact, high-energy classes Hot Yoga

Reformer-based Pilates

Of course, there will be a massive open gym with all you could want: treadmills, stationary bikes, stair climbers, ellipticals, rowers, Olympic lifting platforms, an expansive free-weight section, a functional training area, and personal stretch stations.

After all that exercising, give your muscles some TLC in the recovery area, which will boast massage beds, compression, red-light and percussive therapies, and massage rollers. (Other Club Studios feature cryotherapy, but this offering is still TBD at the Wynnewood site.)

Plus, there’ll be a juice bar for some nutritious blends, a sauna, a sleek locker room, personal training opportunities, towel service, and a retail section with apparel and accessories.

“Wynnewood Shopping Center provides the perfect backdrop for Club Studio Fitness, with its mix of dining, retail, and service-oriented businesses,” says Jeffrey Fischer, vice president of leasing at Federal Realty Investment Trust, which is helping develop Club Studio Wynnewood. “The fitness center [will help] create a comprehensive wellness experience that integrates seamlessly with the existing Main Line community and goes beyond traditional gym offerings.”

Details about membership, including pricing, is not yet available, but we’ll be sure to let you know when it is.

Club Studio Fitness will be located at the Wynnewood Shopping Center, at 50 East Wynnewood Road, with an opening scheduled for spring 2026.