Equinox Is Finally Opening in Philly

And we have all the exclusive details about the luxe Rittenhouse fitness club.

We’ve been waiting over four years for this moment. Equinox — the high-end, NYC-based health and fitness club — is finally making its Philly debut! And bonus: We have all the details and renderings.

According to Equinox’s manager of member marketing Marco Lanuto, the club occupies 37,000 square feet over three levels within the recently completed residential building The Laurel, right off Rittenhouse Square.

In terms of fitness, members can expect unlimited group classes — including cycling, Pilates, yoga, and barre — plus personal training programs. There’s also strength and cardio equipment to use on the days you want to work out on your own.

Additional wellness amenities include a 75-foot, three-lane saltwater pool, cold and hot plunges, sauna and steam rooms, and a spa boasting massages and facials.

The facility also boasts luxe locker rooms with showers, an ultra-modern member lounge overlooking the Square, and a shop for activewear.

Lanuto tells me that presale for founding memberships — which allow you to unlock EQX+ on-demand programming — will open on April 1st (so soon!), with the showroom slated to open in May (hopefully by mid-month, he says).

Founding member rates start at $190 per month and will increase as club opening approaches. That, he says, is on track to happen late fall.

If you’re interested in becoming a founding member, get on the list here.

Equinox Rittenhouse (club) is located at 1907 Walnut Street, with the showroom located at 1921 Walnut Street.