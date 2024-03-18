A Look Inside City Fitness’s Sleek New Northern Liberties Gym

Bonus: There’s a year-round heated pool.

A year and a half ago, National Real Estate Development broke ground on 200 Spring Garden. The 13-story building in Northern Liberties would not only feature 360 residential units, but bring City Fitness — Philly’s neighborhood-focused gym brand — back to its original block upon completion.

And on February 1st, NoLibs officially opened, marking City Fitness’s eighth location, after outposts opened in Old City and Fairmount last year.

The bilevel flagship gym spans 24,000 square feet. The first floor features City Fitness’s signature We/Fit and Burn and Focus studios for group classes, cardio and strength equipment, Olympic lifting platforms, and a recovery lounge.

On the second, gym-goers can enjoy a turf area for functional training and CF/Thrive, the brand’s personal training program.

Also on the second floor is the facility’s pièce de résistance: a 75-foot heated outdoor lap pool that boasts amazing skyline views. It’ll be open year-round starting on or before Memorial Day Weekend.

Other amenities include cryotherapy, saunas, HydroMassage, full-service locker rooms, and a juice bar.

City Fitness originally opened on the very same block back in 2007, and founder and CEO Ken Davies says this is a full-circle moment for him and the brand. “Bringing our flagship to where it all began is a testament to our commitment to this vibrant community… to growth, evolution, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.”

In addition to opening the NoLibs outpost, City Fitness has partnered with the Philadelphia 76ers to become the team’s official fitness partner. Thanks to that, members have the chance to win signed merch and private training sessions with the Sixers’ strength and conditioning coaches.

If you’re interested in becoming a City Fitness Northern Liberties member, head here. Tenants of The Noble, the residential building in which City Fitness resides, will be provided membership to City Fitness Northern Liberties.

City Fitness Northern Liberties is located at 200 Spring Garden Street.