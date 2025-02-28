This Guy Just Scored the Best Eagles Memorabilia Ever

Mayor Parker's E-L-G-S-E-S gaffe has been preserved thanks to PennDOT.

If you’re like most Eagles fans, you’ve probably picked up some cool Eagles memorabilia over the last few months. I dropped $75 on my first-ever Eagles jersey at Kohl’s. And I may have lied to my wife about how much I spent on the Eagles baseball cap I’ve been sporting since we got into the playoffs. But one guy in the Philadelphia area has officially secured the ultimate memento of this historic Eagles season. Or should I say ELGSES season.

That’s right. Royersford resident Dave Davis has secured a ELGSES vanity license plate from PennDOT in commemoration of Mayor Cherelle Parker’s delightful gaffe when she tried to deliver an E-A-G-L-E-S chant, instead landing on E-L-G-S-E-S, during an Eagles playoff rally.

“I remember seeing someone post on Facebook that the Mayor of Philadelphia had misspelled ‘Eagles’, and I thought it was a joke,” the Department of Defense employee tells Philly Mag. “When I learned it was actually true, I told my cousins that if we beat the Commanders, I was going to apply for the ELGSES license plate.”

Mayor Parker misspelled Eagles on January 19th. The Eagles didn’t beat the Commanders until January 26th. In other words, no one bothered to apply for the license plate until a full week after Parker’s mistake.

“I was actually shocked that I got it,” says Davis. “I would have assumed someone had already scooped it up. But I sent in the request, they cashed the check, and then it showed up in the mail yesterday.”

Davis also has some jerseys from the current team — as well as a Mike Mamula jersey his mom bought him when Mamula was playing for the Eagles. And he’s in the process of getting a jersey for every player on the Super Bowl team. But he realizes he will probably never be able to outdo the ELGSES license plate.

When I first talked to Davis on Friday morning, he told me he hadn’t actually driven around with the plate on his Jeep Wrangler yet. Shortly after the call, he decided to take a ride to (of course) Wawa.

“I was honked at three times,” he says. “And someone at Wawa asked for a pic.”