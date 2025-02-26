John Fetterman Skewered for Missing Votes in the Senate

Plus, one of Philly's favorite Jeopardy contestants returns to the show.

John Fetterman Skewered for Missing Votes In the Senate

Part of a United States senator’s responsibilities include, ya know, showing up to vote on issues before the Senate. But according to an analysis by media outlet Zeteo of the Senate voting record so far this year, one senator has been conspicuously absent from a lot of votes: Pennsylvania’s own John Fetterman.

Per Zeteo, Fetterman has missed 18 of 91 of the votes on the floor, more than any other senator. And according to the website GovTrack, Fetterman being absent from votes isn’t anything new. GovTrack’s records indicate that Fetterman was the fourth most-absent senator last year, missing more than 20 percent of votes.

“I’m devastated by your inquiries,” Fetterman told the journalist from Zeteo, declining to offer further comment.

Said journalist also made sure to point out that while Fetterman has missed more votes so far this year than any other senator, he sure did find time to visit Donald Trump at the latter’s palace in Florida.

In other John Fetterman news, the senator seems to be having a hard time holding on to staff. But at least he’s still trying to federally legalize marijuana.

Speaking of People Being Skewered

Loathsome sportstalker Howard Eskin is now reportedly covering the Sixers by taking photos of the games on his TV at home. And some folks on X — like Lenny Dykstra and this guy — are having a field day with it.

Think Your Tuesday Was Rough?

At least your car wasn’t swallowed up by a sinkhole in Port Richmond.

Everybody Has a Podcast

Including the FBI. And the agency just released an episode about the infamous disappearance of Danielle Imbo and Richard Petrone. Twenty years after they left a bar on South Street, and still no one knows what happened to them. Well, someone must…

By the Numbers

0: Criminal charges that Democratic South Jersey powerbroker George Norcross now faces after the judge in his racketeering case just dismissed all the charges against him. Some people live a blessed life, I guess. Prosecutors are shocked and plan to appeal.

2: Fences this federal inmate just climbed to escape from a Philly prison. But I say this guy is an underachiever. After all, no crab walk.

200: Number of people dispersed by police on the street in Kensington last night. No, not for the usual reasons. These folks showed up for a livestreamed concert by Philly rapper Skrilla, who had teamed up with YouTube’er N3on. Never heard of these people? Apparently a lot of other people haven’t either. Only 200 people? Disgraceful.

Looking for a New Restaurant

Based on what Philly Mag’s restaurant critic has to say about this newish suburban spot, I’d get there real quick!

Local Talent

Ryan Long — perhaps our favorite local Jeopardy! winner ever — returned to the show last night for the seventh game in an invitation tournament. I was crossing my fingers and toes for the Mount Airy dad. But it was not to be.

Long went into the Final Jeopardy round behind on money and also answered the Final Jeopardy question incorrectly. Er, make that provided the incorrect question for the Final Jeopardy answer. The category: “World Geography.” The answer: “Located on an island, in 2016 this world capital began following 2 different time zones.” Long responded: “What is Bangkok?” And, actually, the other two contestants got it wrong, but Long had the least amount of money when it was all said and done.

The correct response: “What is Nicosia?” (So who among you can tell me what country that’s in without googling? Don’t feel bad, since the three brainiacs on the show had no clue.)

Check out my 2022 interview with Ryan Long here.