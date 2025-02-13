Philadelphia Magazine Nominated for 2025 National Magazine Award

The magazine was recognized for its May 2024 story “The Waiting Game” by contributing editor Christine Speer Lejeune, which explored a simple question: Why is it so hard to book doctor’s appointment these days?

For the fifth time in seven years, Philadelphia has been named a finalist for the American Society of Magazine Editors’ National Magazine Awards, the highest award in magazine journalism. The magazine was recognized for the May 2024 story “The Waiting Game” by contributing editor Christine Speer Lejeune, which explored a simple question: why is it so hard to book doctor’s appointment these days?

The story was named a finalist in the Service Journalism category, alongside work from Men’s Health, Bicycling, 5280, and Heatmap News. Seventy media organizations were nominated across 18 categories.

“Christy’s work on this topic is not only insightful and important, it’s helpful,” said Bradford Pearson, interim editor of Philadelphia. “And that’s what the best service journalism does, right? It actually helps the reader. We’re honored to be nominated, especially in a category that’s dedicated to improving readers’ lives.”

Philadelphia has been nominated in a variety of categories over the past decade: Columns and Commentary for Sandy Hingston’s witty essays, Brian Howard and Gina Tomaine in Personal Service for their work on prescription drug prices, and Jason Sheehan in the Profile category for his story about Philadelphia chef Omar Tate. Last year, it took home the Lifestyle Journalism prize for its February 2023 package All Hail the Hoagie, edited by Bradford Pearson, with contributions from Victor Fiorillo, Regan Fletcher Stephens, Adam Erace, Hannah Albertine, Laura Swartz, Carla Shackleford, and Sandy Hingston.

The winners of this year’s awards will be announced on April 10th.