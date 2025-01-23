South Philly Man Accused of Selling Fake Jason Kelce Memorabilia

Sixty felony counts! Ouch. Plus, Fadó responds to the big mess surrounding it.

South Philadelphia’s Robert Capone Charged with Selling Fake Jason Kelce Memorabilia

Former Eagles star Jason Kelce is one hot commodity. His face is everywhere. And everybody wants a piece of him. So it’s no surprise that the market for Jason Kelce memorabilia is red hot. But how do you know that the football or helmet you’re buying with Jason Kelce’s signature on it was actually signed by Jason Kelce?

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office, 51-year-old South Philadelphia resident Robert Capone — he lives less than five minutes from the Linc in Packer Park — and two Rhode Island residents were involved in a scheme to bring fake Jason Kelce memorabilia to market. Prosecutors say that Capone’s company Overtime Promotions offered items bearing forged Jason Kelce signatures for sale, that one of the Rhode Island residents did the same, and that the other was the one who provided the memorabilia “verification” services essential to the whole memorabilia business.

And we’re not talking about a handful of items. Court papers allege that there were more than 1,100 fake items in total, conservatively valued at somewhere around $200,000. Police say the items included signed jerseys, hats, footballs, photos and helmets.

The DA’s office indicates that they were alerted to the trio’s activities last summer by a Royersford-based sports memorabilia company that had contracted with Kelce for him to go to a private event at Valley Forge Casino Hotel in June 2024 and sign memorabilia. Police allege that the two Rhode Island defendants attended that event and that one of them had their photo taken with Kelce and memorabilia. And then the crew allegedly used that photo as part of “evidence” that their goods were legit.

The three are charged with forgery, theft by deception, deceptive business practices, and other offenses. In all? Capone himself faces 60 felony counts.

He’s now out on bail and is set for a preliminary hearing on February 5th. Capone could not be reached for comment and no attorney is listed for him in court records.

Interesting Timing

Right after now-President (again) Donald Trump announced that mass deportation will begin — and with the federal government indicating that local officials who don’t play ball with federal authorities on this plan could themselves be criminally charged — the head of Philadelphia’s Office of Immigrant Affairs has suddenly resigned. In case you’re looking for what could be some pretty contentious work, City Hall is reportedly looking for a replacement.

About that Fadó Mess

Yesterday, I told you about a big online controversy involving a Philadelphia influencer, the popular Center City sports bar Fadó, and a bouncer who was apparently working there on Saturday night. Well, on Thursday morning, I got the following from a representative of Fadó:

Victor, we received a complaint from someone that was refused entry, about one of the employees of an independent security firm we use at the weekends. We fully investigated the complaint and took appropriate action, including terminating the individual in question from ever working at our facility. At the same time there has been an online campaign of allegations and defamatory statements posted which are intended to damage the good name and reputation of our business, which we have built over 25 years. We don’t believe that social media is the venue to litigate this and accordingly we will not be making any further statements. Regards.

Sounds like this isn’t the last we’ll be hearing about this. Break out the popcorn.

By the Numbers

47: Forecasted high next Tuesday and Wednesday. Break out the beach chairs and grill!

$7 million: Cost to build a soon-to-debut indoor golf club on the Main Line. And you can’t just walk in. It’s members only. And costs thousands of dollars to join. I think I’ll stick with the $69.99 PGA Tour 2K25 for Xbox.

10 a.m.: Time tomorrow that single-game tickets for the Phillies shall go on sale.

Local Talent

Congrats to the 14 (yes, 14!) James Beard Award 2025 semifinalists from Philly! The list was revealed yesterday.