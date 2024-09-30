Utterly Theoretical Phillies World Series Tickets Start at $1,673

And that's if you'd be willing to stand the whole (theoretical) game.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Check phillymag.com each morning Monday through Thursday for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please direct it here. You can also use that form to send us reader mail. We love reader mail!

Theoretical Phillies World Series Tickets Start at $1,673

Are the Phillies playing in the 2024 World Series? We all certainly hope so, but there are a few things we have to take care of first.

The Phillies need to win the National League Division Series that begins at home this weekend against … well, we don’t know exactly who we’re playing yet. If we win that series, which is best-of-five, it’s on to the National League Championship Series. Best of seven. Our hypothetical opponent in that is obviously unclear at this time.

All that said, you can buy tickets to see the Phillies play in the World Series. Third-party sites like StubHub allow you to buy tickets contingent on a game actually, you know, happening. If there’s no game, you get a full refund.

The cheapest tickets on StubHub right now for a theoretical Phillies World Series game are listed at $1,237 each — and note that these are standing-room-only tickets for a theoretical Game One, the cost steadily increasing throughout the theoretical series. Oh, and you’ve got to add on $436 in fees. So you’re actually looking at $1,673. To stand. Tickets in actual seats on the first-base line are topping $3,000.

I don’t know how much stock to put in what StubHub says about the availability of tickets to theoretical Phillies World Series games, but the website claims that all of the events are “selling fast.” If you really want to impress your date, there are some limited options that will cost you upwards of $10,000 each.

Go, Phils!

An Update on the Bob & Barbara’s Streetery Situation

Last week was a big week for Bob & Barbara’s: A streetery nightmare thanks to City Hall and a Bill Murray bartending appearance. All in the same week. Well, Bill Murray hasn’t been back yet. As for the streetery, which the city is forcing Bob & Barbara’s to remove, the local junk-hauling company JDog saw my coverage of the streetery woes and offered to demolish and junk the streetery for free, saving Bob & Barbara’s a few thousands dollars, which is a good thing based on how much money they are out. As I write this, JDog was busy demo’ing the streetery. It turns out that the owner of JDog used to go to the bar back in the day.

By the Numbers

6.7 percent: Chances that the currently sucky-looking Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super Bowl, according to the latest online odds. The Chiefs, 49ers, Bills, and Texans (in that order) are favored to win it all. What really hurts is that we’re currently tied with the Cowboys in the division.

7: Months that Chaddsford Winery was on the market before getting snatched up last week by the owners of White Horse Winery in Hammonton, New Jersey. It’s unclear exactly how much money changed hands on the deal, but the asking price was $4.5 million. It’s also unclear whether the new owners will be able to convince anyone that Pennsylvania wine is, you know, good. (It is!)

$500,000: Amount the developers of the Center City Sixers arena have promised to give Chinatown to help the neighborhood address traffic, parking and other quality-of-life issues. Is it just me, or does that not seem like a lot? Anyway, Aliya Schneider at the Inquirer just published this handy visual breakdown of how all of the “community benefit” cash would supposedly be spent at City Hall, the Philadelphia School District, the Community College of Philadelphia, Chinatown, and other “benefactors.”

Local Talent

The Philadelphia Fringe Festival might “officially” be over, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t still get in on some Fringe-y fun. Longtime Fringe favorite Gunnar Montana — perhaps the only Fringe artist who can religiously sell out his shows for $49 — is running his latest work, Black Wood: Winterborn, at the Latvian Society through the end of October. It’s dark. It’s freaky. And it’s definitely not for the kids. Catch it while you can. Tickets here.