Yes, That Was Bill Murray Bartending at Bob & Barbara’s

You haven't had a Special until you've had one served to you by Bill Murray.

I was supposed to go to Bob & Barbara’s on Monday to capture a scene for the story I was publishing on Tuesday about Bob & Barbara’s streetery nightmare. But then something unexpected came up. I just couldn’t get down to the South Street dive bar. And wouldn’t you know that this was the night that comedy legend Bill Murray showed up to bartend? Just my luck.

Murray, a Chicago-area native, was in town to see the Phillies play the Cubs at Citizens Bank Park on Monday. Even though he should be, Murray has never been embarrassed to show off his status as a Cubs fan. He’s also memorably led the crowd in “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” at more than a few Cubs games over the years.

Alas, Monday was not Murray’s night, nor was it the Cubs’. The Phillies won the game 6-2 and, in doing so, clinched their first National League East title since 2011. After the game, Murray popped into Bob & Barbara’s. This wasn’t some random choice.

You see, Murray is a longtime resident of Charleston, South Carolina. And that’s where he met Bob & Barbara’s operator, Katrina Duva, back when she was working in Charleston’s bustling restaurant scene and before she moved back to Philadelphia to run Bob & Barbara’s with her brother, Oskar. The two became fast friends and have kept in close touch.

While at Bob & Barbara’s, Murray graciously chatted with fans. He’s well known for his down-to-earth, fan-friendly persona. Murray also stepped behind the bar for a bit to open some cans of Pabst and pour shots of Jim Beam, which, paired together, make up Bob & Barbara’s famous $5 “Special.”

From what I’ve been told, this isn’t the last you’ll be seeing of Bill Murray at Bob & Barbara’s. Too bad he doesn’t have any pull on the whole streetery mess.