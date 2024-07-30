Meet the Main Line Woman Investigating the Trump Assassination Attempt

Plus, could one Montco guy tank Shapiro's veep chances?

Meet the Main Line Woman Investigating the Donald Trump Assassination Attempt

On July 7th, Pennsylvania Congresswoman Madeleine Dean was stumping with President Joe Biden when he made a stop in Roxborough while on the campaign trail for a second term in office, as seen in the photo above.

My how things have changed.

Six days later, on July 13th, more than 300 miles away in Butler, Pennsylvania, bullets flew in an assassination attempt against Donald Trump. And eight days after that, on July 21st, Biden dropped out of the race for president, endorsing Kamala Harris.

Here it is the end of July, and now Dean, a Democrat who lives on the Main Line in Lower Merion Township, finds herself investigating the Trump assassination attempt.

On Monday, we learned about the formation of a bipartisan task force, and Dean is on it, along with 12 other members of Congress. Dean is an Abington High grad who went on to practice law in Philadelphia before jumping into politics. She won her congressional seat in 2018.

The two other Pennsylvania members of Congress on the Trump assassination attempt task force are Mike Kelly and Chrissy Houlahan. Kelly, a Republican, represents the district that includes Butler, Pennsylvania. He’s the one who introduced the legislation to form the task force. And Houlahan, a Democrat, represents all of Chester County and parts of Berks County. She’s held that office since 2019.

Ooh, That Smell. Can’t You Smell That Smell?

In this case, that smell is dead fish. Lots and lots of dead fish. And, yes, the residents of one South Jersey town can certainly smell them. So why all the dead fish? That’s still a mystery. For now.

About Mayor Parker’s Trash Crackdown

Mayor Parker says her crews are going to clean up every single block of the city this summer. And by the looks of things, they’ve been doing a pretty good job. The only problem is, as soon as you take away all the floss sticks and fast food wrappers strewn all over the place by the masses, the trash just returns, shocking absolutely no one.

A SEPTA Hiring Freeze

If you’ve been eyeing a management or other “non-essential” job at SEPTA, you should know that SEPTA just announced a partial hiring freeze. Oh, they’re still hiring bus drivers and the people they absolutely must have to get you from Point A to Point B. But as for all the other jobs, no dice. SEPTA blames the lack of guaranteed funding from the state.

By the Numbers

+165: Current online betting odds on Kamala Harris picking Josh Shapiro for veep. These numbers change all the time. But that’s an improvement from where he was the other day. He now has the lead. But some are wondering how Shapiro’s handling of a sexual harassment scandal involving a now-former Shapiro staffer from Montco might hurt the guv’s chances.

1: Number of Pennsylvania bars on USA Today‘s new Bars of the Year list. That bar would be Philly’s Bloomsday, which specializes in natural, sustainable wines. And vermouths. Did Bloomsday make our Best Bars list? Yes!

4: Proton beam centers that the University of Pennsylvania’s medical system will sport once this new one is built, at a cost of $39 million.

Local Talent

