It Sounds Like Mayor Parker’s Return-to-Office Plan Isn’t Going So Well

"It's been pure chaos," one city worker tells Philly Mag.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker really, really wanted all city workers to get back to the office. She made the demand months ago, setting a July 15th deadline. She survived a legal challenge that could have had a judge issue a preliminary injunction against her. And so, last week, thousands of city employees who started working from home back in The COVID Days did indeed return to the office.

Things aren’t going so well.

“It’s been pure chaos,” one city worker, who asked to remain anonymous since Parker has made it pretty clear that she doesn’t want her people speaking publicly, told me on Tuesday morning. Another said they are considering looking for another job, one that allows her to work remotely. Not only do many city employees feel that it’s unfair and unnecessary to force them to return to work — they would argue that they were doing a perfectly good job from home — they also say that the transition just hasn’t been handled correctly.

WHYY got the jump on the story yesterday, reporting all kinds of problems facing employees who are suddenly back in the office, with said offices lacking space and desks and other basic necessities that workers need to, you know, work. “This entire thing is kind of a slap in the face to workers,” one anonymous city employee told WHYY.

And today, the Inquirer landed a report in which the paper spoke with (again, anonymous) employees from nine city departments. Those employees described downright dirty conditions and, again, a lack of space for all bodies. “You made us come back in the first place, and then you weren’t even prepared for us to come back,” an employee told the Inquirer. Another described the whole thing as “soul sucking.”

“This is not a one-day process,” a Parker administration higher-up told the paper. “It’s ongoing. And we will continue in the direction of creating an enjoyable work experience or an experience that is informed by our employees, even if we don’t agree on the location.”

Amusingly, the Parker team welcomed city employees back with free Chickie’s & Pete’s Crabfries but then reportedly didn’t have enough to feed everybody. Womp womp.

SEPTA Continues to Join the 21st Century

Starting this week, you’ll be able to pay your SEPTA fare using your iPhone or Apple Watch without unlocking or waking your device. Slowly but surely, as the old SEPTA motto went, we’re getting there. Details here.

By the Numbers

+130: Betting odds now available on Arizona senator Mark Kelly getting the nod from Kamala Harris to join the ticket. (For those of you not into gambling, that means that if you bet $100 on Kelly and she picks him, you win $130.) As for Pennsylvania guv Josh Shapiro? He and Kelly were tied at +250 yesterday. And that’s still where Shapiro is at today. Meaning the oddsmakers favor Kelly over Shapiro at this point. That may be a good thing. Sure, Shapiro could make an excellent vice president. But we need him in Pennsylvania. And the fact is, he’s probably just as likely if not more to deliver Pennsylvania to Harris as governor instead of as the VP candidate. Shapiro has plenty of time to run for national office. Back in February, I spoke with Shapiro about that prospect.

63: Age of Jack Morey of Morey’s Pier fame in Wildwood at the time of his death this week. I had the pleasure of speaking with Morey back in 2017, when he explained to me why he loved his job so damn much.

12: Additional chicken finger joints that the Louisiana-based chain Raising Cane’s plans to open in the Philadelphia area. Thanks, but the best chicken fingers around are at this spot in Delco.

Local Talent

If you’re a fan of Sheryl Lee Ralph from Abbott Elementary, I should tell you that she’s co-starring with none other than Susan Sarandon, Megan Mullally and Bette Midler in a new movie, The Fabulous Four. Basically, Bette Midler’s character is getting married in Key West and her old friends travel there to be bridesmaids. Sheryl Lee Ralph actually wasn’t supposed to be in this movie at all. Sissy Spacek had signed on but then backed out for scheduling reasons. The film opens in the Philly area this Thursday.

Make sure you pick up a copy of the brand new August issue of Philly Mag. (You can find it at Barnes & Noble and Whole Foods.) Yes, because it’s the 50th anniversary edition of Best of Philly. But also because my featured interview in that issue is with Preston and Steve of WMMR’s The Preston & Steve Show fame. It’s a funny one. (You can read the online version here.) And for more laughs, tune in to the show on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. to hear me yuk it up with them about the interview and Best of Philly.