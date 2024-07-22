Hype Builds Around Josh Shapiro as Kamala Harris Ponders Running Mate

Plus, city workers are "pissed" about returning to the office.

Hype Builds Around Josh Shapiro as Kamala Harris Ponders Vice-President Pick

Will he or won’t he? Leading into the weekend, the question on everybody’s mind was most definitely will Joe Biden drop out of the race or will Joe Biden stay in? But by the end of the weekend, with Joe Biden officially pulling out of the race on Sunday and endorsing VP Kamala Harris as his successor on the Democratic ticket, the question became: Who will Kamala Harris choose as her candidate for vice-president? And there’s a fair amount of smart money out there that the answer is Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

Not just smart money but actual money. Yes, you can bet on who Kamala Harris will pick as her vice presidential candidate. And online betting website Bet Online puts Josh Shapiro and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper as the most likely picks, followed by, in this order, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. Less likely candidates? Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Those of you pulling for an Oprah run? She’s the biggest longshot.

In a story filed on Monday morning, 6ABC cites unnamed sources as saying that Harris called Shapiro on Sunday after Biden made his announcement. No word on what the content of that conversation was.

Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Joanna McClinton, a Democratic party superdelegate who will be at the Democratic National Convention in August, tells Philly Mag that Shapiro is the ideal choice for vice president.

“Pennsylvania is such a pivotal swing state,” McClinton says. “And keep in mind that he has won three times, including during the devastation of 2016, when he won by a larger margin than Hillary Clinton lost. He continues to win in rural areas, and for governor, he defeated [Donald Trump’s] handpicked Republican opponent.” (Shapiro won twice for Pennsylvania Attorney General, beginning in 2016, and followed that with the win for governor last November.)

As for Kamala Harris as the presidential pick, it’s fair to say McClinton is pleased.

“She is an excellent choice, the woman who can turn the page in American history by becoming the first woman to be our president,” McClinton says. “She’s the children of two immigrants, the epitome of the American Dream. She’s made history with every single one of her elections … What better person is there to defeat a misogynistic convicted felon who led a deadly insurrection and made every effort — both personal and professional — to disdain women than a woman named Kamala Harris?”

“Everybody Was Pissed”

That’s what city workers told WHYY about their first mandated week back in the office.

By the Numbers

$127.4 million: Price Krispy Kreme just got when selling its majority stake in Philly’s Insomnia Cookies.

9,000: Approximate number of low-wage workers in Pennsylvania who are owed lots of money in wage-theft cases. A total of something like $18 million. And, apparently, some of them might not even know about it. Juliana Feliciano Reyes from the Inquirer explains.

0: Amount of patience Kylie Kelce has for your pregnancy speculation.

0: Chances that jailing Johnny Doc will solve Philly’s corruption problem. Wanna know what will? Read this.

