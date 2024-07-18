You’ll Soon Be Able to Cruise From Philly to Bermuda for $1,200

There's a Quebec City cruise, too. Service doesn't begin until 2026. But you can book your voyage now.

There are two types of people in this world. There are people who love big cruises ships. And then there are those people you couldn’t pay to board a big cruise ship. I’m decidedly in the latter camp. But for the rest of you, some good news: You’ll soon be able to cruise from Philadelphia to Bermuda and from Philadelphia to Quebec City.

Norwegian Cruise Lines made the announcement on Wednesday. The company says its Norwegian Jewel ship will call Philadelphia its homeport from April 16th through October 17th of 2026. During that time, the Norwegian Jewel will call on Philadelphia a total of 24 times. The Philadelphia to Bermuda cruises will run seven-day and nine-day trips to Bermuda through August. And after that, you’ll be able to take an 11-day cruise from Philadelphia to Quebec City. That voyage will also stop in Saguenay, Halifax, Bar Harbor and Boston. Gotta be honest: I’m feeling the Quebec City cruise from Philadelphia a lot more than the cruise to Bermuda.

The Norwegian Jewel can accommodate more than 2,300 guests. And the cruise will depart Philadelphia from the SouthPort Marine Terminal Complex, which is down near the Navy Yard. This will mark the first time any cruises have left Philadelphia since way back in 2011. In those days, a handful of cruises department from the Navy Yard.

So just how much will a cruise from Philadelphia to Bermuda cost you? The seven-day Philadelphia-Bermuda cruise starts at $1,197 and goes way up to $4,847, depending on what options you choose. Like, do you want to actually be able to see the ocean from your room? If so, that starts at $1,347. The first launch is April 16, 2026. I checked, and the aforementioned prices are available on that date, among other dates. The nine-day Philadelphia-Bermuda cruise starts at $1,722. Both versions include a stop in Charleston, South Carolina.

As for the 11-day cruise that goes all the way from Philadelphia up to Quebec City, those prices start at $1,517. Prepare to eat poutine.