One WHYY staffer suggests he belongs at Barstool Sports — not at the home of Fresh Air.

I was a bit surprised early Saturday morning to hear a promo for an upcoming WHYY show starring John DeBella. The longtime classic rock DJ, who retired from 102.9 WMGK in 2023, was set to do a show featuring an interview with also-retired-radio-guy Angelo Cataldi. I wasn’t surprised so much because DeBella was known more for the classic rock thing than the interview thing — let alone interviews with people about sports. I was more surprised because WHYY just seemed like an odd place for DeBella to be — a place where the staff probably wouldn’t take too kindly to someone who’s faced the kinds of accusations DeBella has faced.

In February 2018, a former on-air radio colleague of DeBella filed a sprawling sexual harassment lawsuit against him, claiming that DeBella, among other things, asked her to perform oral sex on him on more than one occasion, grabbed her hand and placed it in his crotch, showed her explicit photos, and regularly called her by his nickname of choice for her: “Bitch.” She also sued the station, claiming that management knew all about it and did nothing.

WMGK quickly — within five months — settled the lawsuit out of court for undisclosed terms. The defendants admitted no wrongdoing. But reputations, perceptions and optics matter, especially in the broadcast-media business, and so, an odd choice, no? I mean, this is the station that produces Fresh Air on NPR.

It turns out DeBella’s Saturday show on WHYY was just a pilot. And it surprised not just me, but at least two WHYY staffers I spoke with, who both spoke under the condition of anonymity. “‘Gross’ is definitely one way to put it,” one of the staffers told me. “He’s more suited for some Barstool Sports-type operation.” (WHYY didn’t exactly have to look too far to find out about the suit, by the way. It was widely covered, including by WHYY!)

No word on whether WHYY will develop the pilot into a full-fledged show.

Things Steve Keeley Won’t Tell You

The number of shooting victims reported in Philadelphia in both January and February are the lowest numbers since February of 2019. Fact.

Local Talent

Preston & Steve personality and traffic reporter Kathy Romano has been doing her own show — Her Story — on sister station BEN-FM since 2017. But now Romano is making the jump to WMMR. Romano’s mission will still be to “illuminate the remarkable narratives of women catalyzing tangible change in their communities and beyond.” She’ll just be doing it at WMMR. The show airs on Sunday mornings at 7 a.m.

By the Numbers

13: Seasons Jason Kelce lasted before retiring from the Eagles yesterday. No word on whether he’ll still be making regular visits to this Delco McDonald’s.

140: Miles from home Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker will find herself this Thursday. She’s attending the State of the Union address.

5: Days of rain in the forecast this week. Enjoy Friday!

And From the So-Sad Sports Desk …

In case you somehow missed the news, it finally happened: Jason Kelce announced his retirement at a news conference yesterday.

The greatest to ever do it 🐐 Congratulations on an incredible NFL career, Jason Kelce. pic.twitter.com/HNRn5etpna — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 4, 2024

He was truly a man for all seasons. One of Philly’s all-time phinest. Enjoy the rest, friend, and thanks for the memories.

Any Sixers Games Tonight?

Yep, they visit the Nets, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. Will Ben Simmons play? Probably not; he’s missed four straight games with “leg soreness.” Awww. What a shame.

“Everybody can b—h and complain about how tough this city is to play in. Just play better, man.” Never forget when Jason Kelce defended the city of Philadelphia when Ben Simmons was complaining how tough it is 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JsKKlFSiq2 — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) March 4, 2024

How’d the Phils Do?

Nick Nelson gave up a homer to the Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the first inning of yesterday’s game, and though the Phils matched that with Aramis Garcia’s RBI double in the fourth, Bo Bichette drove in two more for the Jays off Griffith Garry in the fifth, and we never climbed out of that hole in a 5-2 loss. The Orioles are up this afternoon, with the usual 1:05 start.

Never forget when Jason Kelce helped save the 2022 Phillies season. With the Phillies clinging to a one run lead in the 5th inning and the fans getting hype, Kelce appeared on the field, danced with the Phanatic and chugged a beer. Absolute legend. pic.twitter.com/YDX3TB90aK — Blake (@BlakeIFox) March 4, 2024

Any Doop News?

Only that they’ve got another Champions Cup game tonight, this time in the Round of 16 and against Pachuca, with a 7 p.m. start.

And in College Hoops?

Nothing on yesterday; nothing on today.

The Flyers also played.

