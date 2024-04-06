10 Philly Voices That Give Us Hope for the Future of City Politics

After so much politics-as-usual, the tide feels like it could be turning, thanks to a group of politicians, activists, and community advocates, some new and some simply bringing new energy.

Though we all like to laugh at that old Lincoln Steffens quote about Philadelphia being “corrupt and contented,” there’s truth behind its longevity. Philly politics has given us no shortage of reasons — from abject corruption to criminal lethargy — to feel despondent about our city officials in recent decades. However, this year, the tide feels like it — knocks on wood — could be turning, thanks to a group of politicians, activists, and community advocates, some new and some simply bringing new energy, giving us hope that things can be different.

Cherelle Parker

Mayor of Philadelphia

Our city’s first woman mayor has already injected a lot more pep in our collective step with her charismatic vision for making Philly the “safest, cleanest, greenest big city” in America. She’s made bold moves in her diverse administration by appointing the first openly LGBTQ and first Latina commerce director. She’s bringing renewed focus to the crisis in Kensington. And she’s galvanizing Philadelphia with her “One Philly, A United City” slogan, reinforcing the idea that we’re all in this together.

Katherine Gilmore Richardson

City Councilmember-at-Large

This millennial politician has made history as the youngest majority leader ever in Philadelphia’s City Council. But with 20-plus years of government experience, she’s already proven that she’s more than ready to lead — and she’s earning a rep as a vital connector in Council.

Nicolas O’Rourke

City Councilmember-at-Large

This 35-year-old rebounded from a just-missed first run at Council and helped the Working Families Party become the minority party there. A new, further-left minority party could push Dems to do more with public services (employee pay equity, rent control) and social causes (more police oversight, solutions for gentrification).

Rue Landau

City Councilmember-at-Large

The first openly LGBTQ candidate ever elected to City Council has emerged as an ally to progressives on housing rights, anti-discrimination policies, and social-justice-oriented solutions to crime prevention. She’s proposed a bill that would require commercial tax preparers to disclose their fees and provide free alternative options to Philadelphians.

Jordan A. Harris

State Representative

As the majority chair of the state House’s Appropriations Committee, Harris has been playing chess — not checkers — and has emerged as a serious influencer on our Commonwealth’s budget. He recently took on the infrastructure crisis by announcing $175 million in state appropriations to fix old school buildings.

Naiymah Sanchez

Trans justice coordinator, ACLU Pennsylvania

As attacks on the LGBTQ community mount via hate crimes and discriminatory legislation locally, this fearless trans organizer has been essential in ensuring that Philly’s prison system is compliant with the Prison Rape Elimination Act, a federal law designed to stop the sexual assault of prisoners.

Tonya Bah

Executive director, Free the Ballot

This criminal-justice champion has been fund-raising and leading outreach campaigns to empower formerly incarcerated Pennsylvanians to vote in our ever-consequential elections. With thousands of impacted citizens still unaware they’re even eligible to vote, Bah’s work could really matter in November.

Desmond McKinson

Executive director, PA Crime Prevention Caucus

The former appointee to the lieutenant governor’s Pardons Advisory Board has helped author Clean Slate probation legislation and currently sits on the Pennsylvania Commission on Sentencing, helping formerly incarcerated individuals navigate the pardon process.

Jemille Q. Duncan

Mayor Parker’s legislative-affairs manager

While many Gen Zers are just trying to make it to class on time, this political wunderkind has already advised on dozens of bills in City Council. Now, with a pivotal role in the Parker administration, he’s tasked with reviewing policy that involves city departments as the mayor’s legislative-affairs point person.

Jasmine Rivera

Interim executive director, the Pennsylvania Immigration and Citizenship Coalition

A longtime advocate for immigrant rights, Rivera recently organized with community members and lobbied City Councilmembers to make Philly the first city in America to ban medical deportations.

Published as “Politics-as-Unusual” in the April 2024 issue of Philadelphia magazine.