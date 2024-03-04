Jason Kelce Retires After 13 Seasons

The Eagles' beloved All-Pro center hangs it up after a legendary tenure.

At an afternoon press conference at the Eagles’ NovaCare Complex, an emotional Jason Kelce made the announcement we all knew — and dreaded — was coming for quite some time. After 13 seasons with the Eagles, the beloved center is retiring.

“Stepping on the field was the most alive and free I have ever felt,” Kelce said, struggling through tears to read his statement to the press.

“Although last season truly sucked, I wouldn’t trade any of my time with you … for the world,” he said. “Sometimes the flowers get knocked back a bit, but the roots remain. And I can’t wait to watch them re-blossom this next season.”

Kelce’s statement reflected on the ups and downs of his career, the relationships and memories he made along the way, and his love for Philadelphia. Of course, the Philly Special leading to their 2018 Super Bowl victory was a defining moment — and Kelce focused on what it meant to the city. “Fans … had been waiting for generations for that,” he said. “That wasn’t my speech; it was Philadelphia’s”

As much as it was a reflection on his career, Kelce’s farewell press conference was a love letter and thesis statement to the city of Philadelphia.

“Athletes become demigods in this city. … Yes, they will let you know when you are not performing well — every time — but they will also love you if you show effort, aggression, desire, and the will to fight. They will love you in this city if you love it, the way you love your brother.”

He went on to say of Eagles fans:

“They aren’t about to accept a bunch of excuses and soft-ass nonsense representing the name on the front of the jersey, something they’ve invested their entire lives in. If you don’t like what the fans and media are saying as a player, it’s very easy: Love them, treat them like your brothers …. And I guarantee you change those narratives. … If you go above and beyond in this city, you will be rewarded beyond your wildest dreams.”

The city’s underdog mentality fit Kelce’s own, and as he announced his retirement, he said of himself, “I am officially overrated. Vastly overrated. … I had been the underdog my entire career, and — I mean this when I say it — I wish I still was. Few things gave me more joy than proving someone wrong.”

It’s safe to say no one was all that surprised about Kelce’s retirement, since he had been telegraphing it pretty hard since the Birds’ season-ending wild-card playoff loss to Tampa Bay this past January. He made an entire documentary mulling that decision last year — ultimately choosing to come back for 2023 — and laying out all the physical, psychological and emotional reasons to call it quits. And this morning, his tweet all but confirmed it, saying there’d be “no keg videos” this time — a reference to his 2022 announcement that he’d be returning that year — and that he’d come to a decision. His brother Travis Kelce just happens to be in town and getting a haircut. It couldn’t have been clearer.

But that doesn’t make this announcement any less painful.

What can you say about Jason Kelce that hasn’t been said a million times? If he doesn’t eat breakfast he’s pissed off. He has the voice of an angel and the beard of a Viking. He’s Fat Batman. He doesn’t let the mere presence of a superstar like Taylor Swift dull his edges (or keep his shirt on).

“It has always been a goal of mine to play my whole career in one city,” Kelce remarked of spending all 13 years of his NFL career with the Eagles. “And I couldn’t have dreamt of a better one or a better fit if I tried.”

No one can fill his cleats. Sure, the Eagles have Cam Jurgens waiting in the wings, but he doesn’t play the saxophone or have a Claymation holiday special, now does he?

The timing of this announcement is important for the Eagles: The NFL Draft combine just wrapped this past weekend, and free agency begins on March 13th. Kelce’s announcement gives the Eagles the ability to sign players without having to set aside salary cap for his contract.

So, what comes next for Kelce? He didn’t have an answer, but alluded to “new challenges and opportunities that await.” His “New Heights” podcast with Travis is still going strong. Building off that success, he is reportedly in talks with TV execs to discuss a future in broadcasting — an obvious career pivot if we’ve ever seen one. Whatever happens, Kelce said, “I know that I carry with me the lessons of my time here, and that forever we shall all share the bond of being Philadelphians.”

Till that next chapter, let’s bask in some of our favorite moments that made him the Philadelphia legend he is today.