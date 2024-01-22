It Happened Last Night: Jason Kelce Gave Us More Great Jason Kelce Moments

Oh, and Taylor Swift was there, too.

Delco’s most famous resident and maybe-former Eagles player Jason Kelce added to his list of great Jason Kelce moments with some antics at Sunday night’s Kansas City Chiefs game in Buffalo.

After his brother Travis Kelce took in two touchdowns and won the game for the Chiefs, thereby bringing the team one step closer to the Super Bowl, Jason Kelce leaped out of the suite where he was watching the game. Shirtless. And we understand there was some beer-chugging that happened as well. (Love you, Jason, but Bud Light? Really?)

I could be wrong, but it seems like more people are talking about shirtless Jason Kelce jumping out of a suite into the stands than are talking about Taylor Swift being in the same suite.

Speaking of Pride of Berks County Taylor Swift, NFL broadcast veteran Tony Romo seems to be taking the talk of romance between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift fairly seriously. During the game, Romo called Jason Kelce Taylor Swift’s brother-in-law. Let’s not rush things, Tony!

And in what is hopefully the last thing I’ll be writing about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce this week, insufferable Philadelphia jeweler Steven Singer of “I Hate Steven Singer” fame has offered Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce a free engagement ring valued at $1 million. Pretty sure they can afford to actually buy a ring, Steven.

Local Talent

The latest season of The (ugh) Bachelor begins tonight, and apparently the latest chump to go on the show was raised in Montco but loves the Green Bay Packers. You can read the Inquirer‘s scintillating interview with this highly evolved creature here. Barf.

By the Numbers

$7,048: Amount raised online as of Monday morning for the owners of a beloved South Philly cafe who are being forced to vacate after 17 years.

$8,495,000: What it will cost you to live in this spectacular manor in Gladwyne. Well, in point of fact, that’s just what it will cost you to buy it. Then there are the taxes. You’ve gotta heat it. And don’t forget about the grounds upkeep. Those rear terrace bushes don’t trim themselves.

151: Age of a Catholic church in Delco that the Archdiocese of Philadelphia just announced is closing.

58: Predicted high for Friday.

And from the Five-in-a-Row Sports Desk …

The Sixers missed Friday’s snowstorm, seeing as they were in Orlando to play the Magic. Robert Covington and De’Anthony Melton were out sick, and Nick Nurse started Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Nic Batum. Former St. Joe’s star, current Blue Coats exec and local fave Jameer Nelson, who spent 10 years of his playing career with Orlando, was at the game. Joel and Co. got out to an early lead and stayed there through the first quarter, mainly due to Jo-Jo’s 15 points — until he fouled Cole Anthony on the final shot of the quarter and the Magic went up, 34-32. But a 14-2 run late in the second quarter put us up by 10 as Joel got creative.

The Magic closed it back up to 68-60 at the half; Joel had 28 points. The Sixers stretched that out a tad in the third, to 89-76 behind Joel’s 36 points in 31 minutes; Tyrese had 32. They stretched it way out in the fourth, to as much as a 20-point lead. Oh, and Ricky Council IV made his NBA debut and sank a free throw!

Terquavion Smith made his debut, too, and sank back-to-back threes: six points in two minutes! Final: 124-109. Play the song!

On Saturday night in Charlotte, the Sixers let the Hornets keep it close — we only led 46-45 at the half — then let them take the lead briefly in the fourth quarter before buckling down and getting serious in what turned out to be a solid 97-89 win. They outscored Charlotte 27-16 in that final quarter, and Joel got his 20th double/double.

Joel Embiid tonight: 33 points

10 rebounds

5 assists

They’ll host the Spurs tonight at 7 p..m.

The Inky’s Gabriela Carroll put together a fun retrospective of Philly-themed Sports Illustrated covers over the weekend, as news broke that the venerable sports magazine had laid off all its staff.

Any College Hoops News?

Oh yeah. Drexel kept its undefeated-in-conference streak going with a big come-from-behind home-court win over Monmouth on Thursday night, 78-74. And they kept the streak intact on Saturday with an authoritative 86-67 beatdown of the Delaware Blue Hens.

In other Saturday games, Rice’s Owls just squeaked past Temple’s Owls at the Liacouras Center despite Temple’s dogged second-half rally, 69-66; St. Joe’s chalked up a home win vs. Duquesne, 71-69; the Penn Quakers were crushed at home by Harvard, 70-61; and against top-ranked UConn, the Villanova Wildcats put on a clinic, keeping it close all the way through the first half and taking the lead early in the second, 39-38. They then fell behind, hung tough, came to within two points with five minutes left, tied it up, and lost despite a last-second half-court three-pointer by Mark Armstrong, 66-65. So close …

The Flyers also played.

All Philly Today sports coverage is provided by Sandy Hingston.