John Fetterman's Moving Senate Speech on Disability

Plus: Why several Montco schools got bomb threats, minks on the loose, a pretzel mascot returns, and more trouble at Penn

Montco Schools Received Bomb Threats Yesterday

Six school districts in Montco were targets yesterday of a nationwide wave of emailed bomb threats that referenced controversies over what restrooms transgender students should use. In an unconnected incident, Perkiomen Valley High School dismissed students early and cancelled after-school activities after a separate threat related to the same subject. People. Get a freaking grip.

John Fetterman Delivers Moving Speech on Disability and Empathy

In a beautiful speech during a U.S. Senate committee hearing on disability, Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman attempted to explain to lawmakers what it’s like to be human. We’d suggest that the morons sending those bomb threats give it a listen, but you know and we know that ain’t gonna happen.

Incredible moment from John Fetterman at a hearing on disabilities. “Because I live in a political environment I was ridiculed and made fun of because I wasn’t able to process things sometimes…how can we become more empathetic senators?” (@therecount) pic.twitter.com/Bj1bEZr6KU — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) September 21, 2023

Trouble at Penn

The Penn Hillel Jewish student center on Penn’s campus was vandalized as part of ongoing controversy over a Palestinian literature festival planned for the campus this weekend.

A Twisted Mascot Tale

In less fraught news, a Philly Pretzel Factory outpost in Langhorne is rejoicing now that its purloined “Doughseph” mascot has been safely returned.

By the Numbers:

$105,286: Annual pay cut that Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke will be taking when he leaves that job, following his appointment by Governor Josh Shapiro to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. The appointment still requires Senate confirmation. Of course, the PLCB only meets two days a month, so …

6,000 to 8,000: Number of minks that escaped from a fur farm in Northumberland County this week after activists cut open a fence for them, per the Pennsylvania state police. That’s a lotta minks. According to the Inquirer:

Right now it’s like living in some sort of sci-fi movie or horror film,” local resident Erin Bourinski wrote in a Facebook post. “Everywhere you look, there’s minks — running through the fields, standing in the roads, trying to find shelter in random houses.

35: Minutes Julie Ertz played last night in the U.S. women’s team 3-0 win over South Africa before retiring. She had words of wisdom on the occasion for us all:

You remember all the hardest times of the sport, and in that moment, you’re like, ‘This sucks. I want this to be gone,’ ” Ertz said. “And now when you’re older, you’re like: ‘I’m so grateful for that time.’ If I just knew in that moment that I was actually in such an incredible time. You’re just like, ‘Dang, it goes by so fast.’

And from the What-A-Relief Sports Desk …

The Phils got busy early last night at CBP vs. the Mets, with Ranger Suárez facing off against David Peterson. Ranger went one-two-three, but the Phils put two on the board after Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner walked, Bryce Harper singled with one out to load them, J.T. Realmuto went down swinging, and Nick Castellanos singled. The Mets tied it up in the second, though, as Ranger gave up a single, a double and another single: 2-2. And he hit the next batter. Sheesh. The Phils struck again in the third with a solo homer by Alec Bohm, followed by singles from Harper and Realmuto and a long sac fly by Castellanos: 4-2. Jeff McNeil started the fourth with a triple and scored on a sac fly to bring it to 4:3.

Jeff Brigham came in to pitch the fifth and kept the Mets out of further trouble; Mark Vientos started the Mets’ sixth with a solo homer off Ranger, but white-hot Castellanos matched it in our half: 5-4.

Nick Castellanos crushes his fourth homer in as many days! 💪 pic.twitter.com/cNrsdDJ7uQ — MLB (@MLB) September 22, 2023

Ranger got the hook with two outs in the seventh in favor of Jeff Hoffman, who got the final one. Kimbrel, on call for the eighth, allowed two singles that put men on the corners with one out, then got Francisco Alvarez on a pop-up and struck out Brett Baty. In the bottom half, Grant Hartwig went one-two-three. Time for the ninth! With one out, Brandon Nimmo doubled off José Alvarado, but José got a fly-out and then struck out Pete Alonso swinging. Was he at all excited?

Thinking about Jose Alvarado officially being #back heading into the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/OPP2SO84DV — Luke Arcaini (@ArcainiLuke) September 22, 2023

He was excited. The Phils host the Mets again tonight at 7:05.

And for Your Weekend Pleasure …

The Phils have two more with the Mets over the weekend, Saturday at 4:05 and Sunday at 1:05.

The Union play Saturday at home against LAFC, 7:30 start.

College football on tap: Temple hosts the Miami Hurricanes at the Linc at 3:30, Villanova entertains the Rhode Island Rams at 2 p.m., and Penn will be at Bucknell at 3:30, all on Saturday.

Looking for the Eagles? Keep looking. They’re playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an away game on Monday Night Football on the 25th, starting at 7:15. Go Birds!