Plus, the Philadelphia Museum of Art just got more expensive.

Not long after he heroically declared that I-95 would reopen this weekend, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro took in the Phillies game with his family on Tuesday to celebrate his 50th birthday.

And what were they showing on the fancy schmancy new PhanaVision screen at Citizens Bank Park? The livestream of the I-95 repairs, of course:

Stopped by the Phillies game to celebrate my birthday with my family — and the Phanavision showed our 24/7 live feed. Thanks @Phillies for supporting the hardworking women and men of the Philadelphia Building Trades who are working their tails off to rebuild I-95. pic.twitter.com/qqCs0P5Tt6 — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) June 21, 2023

Speaking of Shapiro’s announcement, I’m pretty sure it’s the first time any Pennsylvania governor has used “Delco” and “ingenuity” in the same sentence. No offense to the good people of Delco. I know you’re more than just dive bars and pizza joints. You’re just rarely recognized for your smarts.

If you’re wondering what Shapiro was referring to when he invoked ingenuity to describe Delco, the recycled glass “bricks” being used as backfill to create the temporary roadway are manufactured in Eddystone. And the really cool thing about it? Said bricks can be scooped out when they’re ready to do away with the temporary roadway in favor of the permanent fix, and those bricks can be used again. Who knew?!

It Just Got More Expensive to Go to the Art Museum

If you went to the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Tuesday, you would have paid $25 to walk through the door. But try the same thing today, and you’ll pay $30. The museum just raised its admission by $5 to try to make up for the losses sustained as a result of COVID, according to an email from the Philadelphia Museum of Art to members earlier this week.

Kind of annoying, yes. Then again, I just paid $5 for two pretty crappy cups of coffee at Wawa. And keep in mind that anybody 18 and under gets in for free, as do people holding PA ACCESS or EBT financial assistance cards. Plus, the first Sunday of each month is still pay-what-you-wish. My advice? Buy a membership. It pays for itself in less than three visits.

Isn’t Today the First Day of Summer?

Yes, but you wouldn’t know it. Temperatures might not even break 70 today and are expected to remain in the 60s tomorrow. Good to sleep with the windows open while you still can. Before you know it, you’ll be walking around complaining about Philly’s dreaded “three H’s,” as some of the TV people like to call them. (Hazy, hot and humid, if you need a reminder.)

By the Numbers

1: Number of former Philadelphia police officers fired in the Racist Facebook Post Scandal of 2019 whose firings have been upheld. Five have had those terminations reversed. We’re still in wait-and-see mode for the remaining nine fired cops.

3: Days it took a Philadelphia media outlet to finally find some local connection to the mysterious disappearance of the mini-submarine that was bound for the Titanic wreckage. It turns out one of the billionaire passengers was a graduate of Philadelphia University.

3: Times a Pride flag has been stolen from outside a Bucks County store this month. Oh, Bucks County. Our own little Florida.

And from the This-and-That Sports Desk …

The Phillies kicked off a home stand against the first-place-in-the-East Braves last night, with Ranger Suárez starting against Spender Strider. When I got out of volleyball, they were tied up, 1-1, and Suárez had just come out in the seventh for Jeff Hoffman, who promptly gave up a walk, a double and a single to make it 2-1, then a grounder that scored another. Phooey. In the eighth, Hoffman came out for Andrew Vasquez, who gave up a solo homer to Matt Olson. There were two more singles by Braves, but Vasquez pitched out of the jam. The Braves brought in Nick Anderson to replace A.J. Minter, who’d relieved Strider.

Could the Phils get something going? They’d left nine batters on base to that point in the game. Nick Castellanos worked a one-out walk to bring up Bryce Harper, who got himself struck out. Realmuto hit a single he tried to stretch into a double, but he was called out. They reviewed the play, and man, it was close. What would the call be?

Still out. Damn.

Dylan Covey came in to pitch the ninth, and Ron Acuna Jr. beat out a grounder to start the Braves off, but the rest was gravy. Last chance, Phils! Raisel Iglesias in to pitch against Bryson Stott. He hit a long foul fly that Eddie Rosario ran for and missed, then another long fly, fair this time, that Rosario ran for and had in his glove but dropped. Woo-hoo! Stott made it to second, and a long fly by Bohm sent him to third. Time for Kody Clemens! His grounder brought Stott home, but with two outs. Brandon Marsh singled to keep it alive and bring up Kyle Schwarber. Marsh stole second, and the crowd was on its feet and screaming as Schwarbs … struck out. A 4-2 loss. Hmm. They’ll face off again tonight, with a 6:40 start.

And in Doop News …

The Union have an away game tonight vs. Orlando City, with kickoff at 7:30. They’ll be lacking Andre Blake and Damion Lowe, who are busy in Gold Cup play with Jamaica’s national team and will likely miss the next three starts. Also MIA: Dániel Gazdag, who plays for Hungary and was busy with Euro qualifiers, though he’s expected back any day.

On the Flyers front, this coming season, they’ll be marginally less gaudy.

Oh, and in case you’re getting lonesome for the Eagles, here’s Jordan Mailata singing Taylor Swift.

I bid on & won an AMAZING auction item benefitting @elunanetwork —-Just thought I’d brighten your Thursday with the amazing Jordan Mailata singing his favorite Taylor Swift song karaoke style 🎤 🎶 😉🦅 #FlyEaglesFly #Swifties pic.twitter.com/YsSOUNhPLV — Cindy Webster (@CindyWeb94) June 15, 2023

