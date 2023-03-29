Q&A

Q&A: Michael Schulson on $5,000 Dinners and 95-Cent Pizza Slices

Plus, what it was like having Georges Perrier scream at him all the time.

By ·
Michael Schulson

Prolific Philly restaurateur Michael Schulson / Photograph by Stevie Chris

My full name is … Michael Jeffrey Schulson. Everybody in my family has a “J” name — my father, my brother, my boys.

I grew up in … Long Island.

I came to Philly … for an amazing opportunity at Le Bec-Fin.

Working for Georges Perrier was … uh, interesting. Getting screamed at was the norm. It was unhealthy. And fortunately, the industry has changed.

I learned to cook from … my Nana, who left Poland during the Holocaust. She was the most amazing cook.

My first restaurant job was … filling the salad bar at Bob’s Big Boy.

The first restaurant I opened was … Izakaya at the Borgata, 15 years ago.

These days, I own14, with three more on the way.

Next to open is … a Double Knot in Miami, and later this year, I’m opening a Mediterranean concept in Philly at the Laurel.

The most expensive meal I ever had was at … Masa in New York. Four of us. The check was more than $5,000.

The most famous person I’ve cooked for was … Michael Jordan. I’ve cooked for Bill Clinton and Obama and every athlete or actor that visits Philly, but Michael Jordan was the “wow” to me. He was an icon when I was growing up.

If you’re visiting Philly and only have time to eat at one of my restaurants, make it … Alpen Rose — and order the fish. We cook everything on wood and actually jam the fish onto the embers. It’s delicious.

The streetery situation here is … complicated.

One restaurant you probably don’t know about but should is … Tio Pepe in Northeast Philly. Incredible paella, homemade Portuguese sausage, and grilled quail.

People who say the city makes it hard on small businesses … don’t know the half of it. There is so much difficulty trying to get anything done.

My first concert was … James Taylor, at Madison Square Garden in the late ’80s. Yes, there was a girl involved.

Something I wish I knew 20 years ago was … how to not get in my head. Everybody should read the book Untethered Soul. Life-changing.

One restaurant genre Philly needs no more of is … pizza places. And remember when you could get a slice for 95 cents?

Fine dining has … changed. You can now go into regular restaurants and get the same quality of food you used to have to go to Four Seasons or Le Bec to get. And I have people spending $150 each at Alpen Rose wearing hoodies.

The farthest I’ve been from Philly is … Asia. I worked at the Four Seasons in Tokyo for a year in the ’90s. The greatest experience of my life.

When somebody tells me they want to open a restaurant, I tell them … don’t. Some things seem cool and fun, but just as I’m not a doctor because I have the WebMD app, the fact that you watch cooking shows doesn’t mean you know how to open a restaurant.

The last time I had a dine-and-dasher was … yesterday. Probably happens once or twice a week.

One thing you should never put on a burger is … too much shit. I’m a cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion guy. Don’t overcomplicate things.

I’ll stop opening restaurants … when I’m dead.

 

Published as “One of Us: Michael Schulson” in the April 2023 issue of Philadelphia magazine.

Read More About:

Trending

  1. The Water Crisis Is Over. So Is Jason Wingard

  2. There's Now Rita's Beer, If You Want to Drink Your Water Ice

  3. Ya Fav Trashman Opens Up About the Collapse of His Campaign

  4. Michael Schulson Talks $5,000 Dinners and 95-Cent Pizza Slices

  5. Everything You Need to Know for the Phillies 2023 Season