Philly Today: M. Night Shyamalan Somehow Gets $5 Million Tax Credit All to Himself

M. Night Shyamalan Somehow Gets $5 Million Tax Credit All to Himself

Plus, WaPo weighs in on the Krasner mess, Africatown gets $9 million, and, oh yes, did I hear something about the Eagles winning?

Indie Filmmakers Not Too Happy With M. Night Shyamalan’s $5 Million Tax Credit

Don’t get me wrong, I love M. Night Shyamalan. OK, well After Earth was a true Shyamalan debacle. The Last Airbender was a tragedy. I’m definitely on the anti-Signs and anti-The Happening teams. And what the hell even was The Lady In the Water? But, hey, The Sixth Sense was truly great, a Shyamalan masterpiece. And recent Shyamalan efforts Split and Glass showed signs of improvement for the local filmmaker.

All that said, when I heard a couple of weeks ago that lawmakers in Harrisburg set aside $5 million for Pennsylvania filmmakers and that M. Night Shyamalan got all of it (keep in mind that he’s a well-funded guy whose movies have grossed more than $3 billion at the box office), leaving smaller indie filmmakers without a dime, I was about as puzzled as I was during the last five minutes of (ugh) Signs. And local film industry types I talked to were puzzled as well — and angry.

Bob Fernandez over at the Inquirer landed the full Shyamalan story this morning.

Kate Bilo Bounces to Daytime

Because we in Philadelphia for some reason pay way too much attention to the people who deliver us the weather forecast, I thought you would want to know that CBS 3 chief meteorologist Kate Bilo, who has led the primetime weather efforts for years, is moving to the generally less-coveted daytime slots. The new chief meteorologist is some guy named Bill Kelly, who has worked in markets like Columbus, Phoenix, and Medford, Oregon, wherever that is. Most recently, he’s been at a station in D.C.

We’ve Been Talking About This for 20 Years

Apparently, the Roosevelt Boulevard subway idea is not dead yet.

The Washington Post Editorial Board Weighs In On the Larry Krasner Impeachment Process

The editorial board of the Washington Post regularly weighs in on subjects of national and international interest such as mass shootings, Donald Trump’s tax returns, the Supreme Court’s ethics (or lack thereof), the brewing revolution in Iran, and the like. But in a recent piece, the Washington Post editorial board weighed in on what is, on its face at least, a very Philadelphia matter: the Larry Krasner impeachment.

The board admits that Krasner’s handling of law enforcement matters in Philadelphia raises “genuine concerns” (ya think?!) but declares that the impeachment effort is “misguided, an affront to local control and democratic choice.” Adding: “If successful, the recall would set a dangerous precedent.” You can read the entire piece here.

Time Is Running Out

If you own a home in Philadelphia and have yet to apply for the homestead exemption, which can significantly reduce your real estate tax bill, the deadline is this Thursday. It takes about two minutes. You can do it here.

Africatown Gets $9 Million Grant

The Africatown project in Southwest Philadelphia has been in the works for a while now. And it just got a huge boost thanks to a $9 million grant from the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program:



You Know Things Are Bad When…

Local libraries are hosting classes to teach the general public how to deal with gunshot wounds.

Things Not to Do After You Kill Someone…

Go on Instagram and ask a friend to help you dispose of the body.

And from the Well-That-Was-Exciting Sports Desk:

Sunday Night Football! Eagles vs. Packers. Let’s get it going!

Eagles fans are trolling the Packers with 'Philadelphia cream cheese' heads https://t.co/USd3abyZyW pic.twitter.com/ncK29uG6un — Billy Penn (@billy_penn) November 28, 2022

In the greatest upset since the US beat the Soviets. NBC decides to show a roast pork shot over the obligatory cheesesteak shot at Pats or Genos! Do you believe in miracles? pic.twitter.com/iO1PzPnUXr — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) November 28, 2022

On the opening drive, the Eagles, in their new black helmets (honest to God, who cares about what they’re wearing?!?!), scored a touchdown on some fine running by Jalen Hurts.

Eagles run ball 7 times — one a Jalen Hurts scramble — on 10-play, 75-yard TD-scoring drive. Packers came in with one the worst running defenses by most estimations. Possession opened with 2 incomplete passes. Apparently Nick Sirianni was trying to lull Green Bay to sleep. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) November 28, 2022

Then a pass by Aaron Rodgers bounced off Darius Slay’s helmet into the hands of Josiah Scott for his first-ever pro interception.

And we scored another quick six, though Jake Elliott missed the extra point. Before you could get too excited, though, Green Bay plowed through our defense to score a TD of their own. Five minutes into the game, and it was 13-7. Then the Packers scored again, and Cris Collinsworth chuckled his annoying chuckle: 14-13 Packers. The Eagles notched another TD, and the teams then traded possessions before the Packers scored again.

https://twitter.com/ElVardeportes/status/1597056116613320704

BUT! The Packers missed the extra point, and the score was tied at 20-20.

Lets do ayahuasca — Zoo With Roy (@zoowithroy) November 28, 2022

But despair not, Eagles fans. Josh Sweat sacked Rodgers. Then Fletcher Cox sacked Rodgers! The Eagles started a drive with less than two minutes left in the half. A holding call on the Packers at the 30 with 24 seconds left led to a Quez Watkins TD. Even Cris said, “What a play! What a throw, what a catch, what a drive!” Score: 27-20 at the half.

The Packers took the opening kickoff back almost to the 50 but had their momentum killed by a Brandon Graham sack. The Eagles took over, and Hurts threw to A.J. Smith for a first down at the five. Kenneth Gainwell ran it to the two before a false start call on Landon Dickerson brought the ball back to the seven. And another touchdown! “A.J. Brown gets the feet down!” Mike Tirico rhymed. It was 34-20 Eagles.

Collinsworth became very, very worried about Aaron Rodgers, who seemed to be hurt. Pity.

Eagles fan sign says “Here to avoid listening to Cris Collinsworth” lmao wish I didn’t have to listen to him pic.twitter.com/oJwaq73IBo — Mike (@sixersjumper) November 28, 2022

Green Bay drove down the field for a field goal, and it was 34-23. Aaron Rodgers headed to the locker room with an oblique injury. Our favorite muscle – it’s so nebulous.

It would be awesome if Aaron Rodgers went to the locker room, chugged some ayahuasca, and just balled out. — Jason Nark (@JasonNark) November 28, 2022

Hurts set a record for the most-ever rushing yards by an Eagles QB in a single game with 145, surpassing Michael Vick, before the end of third quarter. OMG check it out:

Elliott hit a 34-yard field goal to make it 37-24. Rodgers came back to the sideline with his uniform off, and sure enough, Jordan Love came in at QB for Packers. He hit Christian Watson with a 65-yard pass for a TD, and suddenly it was 37-30 with nine minutes left. But the Eagles had a long drive that resulted in a Jake Elliott 54-yard field goal, and with two minutes left, it was 40-30 Philadelphia.

Green Bay promptly returned the kickoff all the way to the 47. Love hit a pass for a first down, and we were at the two-minute warning. Green Bay drove to the 20, K’Von Wallace broke up a pass to the end zone, and Green Bay kicked a field goal. “It’s onsides-kick time,” Tirico said, with under two minutes left.

And oh hey, the Eagles were running the ball! (That’s a joke. They ran the ball all night.) And they had enough left in the tank to run it out for the win. Fly, Eagles, fly! We’re 10-and-1!!! And a well-deserved game ball for Jason Kelce:

https://twitter.com/SNFonNBC/status/1597093527569080321

Now for the rest of the sports news: The U.S. Men’s National Team won a moral victory by playing England to a 0-0 draw in World Cup play on Friday, but unfortunately, no points for moral victories. (Well, actually they got one point.) They’ll play again tomorrow at 2 p.m. against Iran in a must-win game.

On Friday night, the shorthanded Sixers played the Orlando Magic in Florida and eked out a 107-99 win even though they were lacking Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle. Tobias Harris did a great job leading the youngsters to the win.

The subs have been playing their heads off, including Bang Bang Georges Niang, who had this to say after the game.

Georges Niang: Perfect for Philly 💀 "I think Philly fans and people, they look at me, & what I look like, & they’re like, ‘Oh I can probably be that guy, & be on the court!’ The love they show is unconditional. There’s nothing like Philadelphia." pic.twitter.com/vwP8xQVTYN — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) November 26, 2022

And he’s exactly right!

On Sunday night, the still-bereft Sixers faced Orlando away again. At the end of the first quarter, they were up 36-32 thanks to a monster Korkmaz three right at the buzzer. The Sixers pulled away during the second quarter and ran it to 67-45 at the half, then moved it further and further out of reach for the 133-103 win.

They play the Hawks in our house tonight at 7. And while we’re talking b-ball, poor, poor Ben Simmons would very much like you to feel sorry for him. Sports Illustrated revealed that Philadelphians don’t want his good deeds, thanks. Man, this city is cold.

On to college news! In the final game of the season on Saturday, Temple football couldn’t quite get it done in a 49-46 loss to East Carolina at Lincoln Financial Field. E.J. Warner, though – son of NFL’s Kurt Warner – has been a treat to watch.

.@kurt13warner really has his kid's passing yards record getting smashed today… 😂 But, in all seriousness, he is one proud Dad 👏❤️ @elijah13warner pic.twitter.com/2S9fokdTEb — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) November 27, 2022

In college hoops on Sunday, Temple beat Drexel.

https://twitter.com/TUMBBHoops/status/1596971503790145536

Penn downed Delaware, 86-73.

https://twitter.com/PennMBB/status/1597005075729108992

Villanova lost to Oregon, 74-67.

https://twitter.com/VUhoops/status/1597000318549561346

The Flyers played several games.

