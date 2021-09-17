Here’s the Full List of Booze That Pennsylvania Is Now Rationing to Residents, Bars and Restaurants
We hope you don’t need a case of Veuve this weekend.
It’s the weekend, so you might be planning on hitting the liquor store to stock up on your favorite bottles. Who could blame you? Well, depending on your tastes, you might be in for a bit of a letdown. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) has announced that it’s now rationing certain bottles to residents — 42 different products, to be exact.
If you tend to favor products like Fireball and, oh, Jose Cuervo tequila, it seems like you’ll be just fine. But if you’re more into bottles like Buffalo Trace, Patron and Veuve Clicquot, there could be a problem, because the state will only let you buy two bottles of each of the products on its rationing list per day. The PLCB cites “sustained supply chain disruptions and product shortages” for the rationing decision and says the new policy will last indefinitely. The rationing began on Friday.
Keep in mind that this doesn’t just affect those who just want to grab some booze for the house, for whom a two-bottle-per-day limit might not present that much of a challenge. The new restriction also applies to restaurants, bars, and (yikes!) wedding caterers.
Below, all 42 items on the new PLCB rationing list:
- 1792 Chocolate Bourbon Ball Cream Liqueur 34 Proof (750 ML)
- Baker’s Straight Bourbon Small Batch 107 Proof (750 ML)
- Blanton’s Single Barrel Straight Bourbon (750 ML)
- Blood Oath Bourbon Trilogy 3 Pack Second Edition 99 Proof (2.25 L)
- Bond & Lillard Straight Bourbon 100 Proof (375 ML)
- Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 90 Proof (1 L)
- Buffalo Trace Straight Bourbon 90 Proof (750 ML)
- Buffalo Trace Straight Bourbon 90 Proof (1.75 L)
- Colonel E H Taylor Jr Straight Bourbon Small Batch Bottle in Bond 100 Proof (750 ML)
- Dom Perignon Champagne Brut (750 ML)
- Don Julio 1942 Tequila Añejo 80 Proof (750 ML)
- Don Julio Tequila Blanco 80 Proof (750 ML)
- Eagle Rare Single Barrel Straight Bourbon 10 Year Old (750 ML)
- Elijah Craig Single Barrel Straight Bourbon 18 Year Old 90 Proof (750 ML)
- Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof (750 ML)
- Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof (1 L)
- Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof (200 ML)
- Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof (375 ML)
- Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof (50 ML)
- Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof (1.75 L)
- Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Black Label Tennessee Whiskey 80 Proof (1.75 L)
- Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial Champagne (750 ML)
- Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial Champagne Rose (750 ML)
- Moët & Chandon Impérial Champagne Brut (375 ML)
- Moët & Chandon Impérial Champagne Brut (1.5 L)
- Moët & Chandon Impérial Champagne Brut (187 ML)
- Moët & Chandon Impérial Champagne Rosé (750 ML)
- Moët & Chandon Impérial Champagne Rosé (187 ML)
- Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Champagne (750 ML)
- Moët & Chandon Nectar Imperial Champagne Rosé (750 ML)
- Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Champagne Rosé (375 ML)
- Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Champagne Rosé (187 ML)
- Patrón Tequila Silver 80 Proof (750 ML)
- Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof 114 Proof (750 ML)
- Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey 90 Proof (750 ML)
- Veuve Clicquot Champagne Rose (750 ML)
- Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Champagne Brut (1.5 L)
- Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Champagne Brut (750 ML)
- Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Champagne Brut (375 ML)
- WB Saffell Straight Bourbon 107 Proof (375 ML)
- Weller Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 90 Proof (750 ML)