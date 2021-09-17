Here’s the Full List of Booze That Pennsylvania Is Now Rationing to Residents, Bars and Restaurants

We hope you don’t need a case of Veuve this weekend.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

It’s the weekend, so you might be planning on hitting the liquor store to stock up on your favorite bottles. Who could blame you? Well, depending on your tastes, you might be in for a bit of a letdown. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) has announced that it’s now rationing certain bottles to residents — 42 different products, to be exact.

If you tend to favor products like Fireball and, oh, Jose Cuervo tequila, it seems like you’ll be just fine. But if you’re more into bottles like Buffalo Trace, Patron and Veuve Clicquot, there could be a problem, because the state will only let you buy two bottles of each of the products on its rationing list per day. The PLCB cites “sustained supply chain disruptions and product shortages” for the rationing decision and says the new policy will last indefinitely. The rationing began on Friday.

Keep in mind that this doesn’t just affect those who just want to grab some booze for the house, for whom a two-bottle-per-day limit might not present that much of a challenge. The new restriction also applies to restaurants, bars, and (yikes!) wedding caterers.

Below, all 42 items on the new PLCB rationing list: