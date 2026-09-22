Manzanita Is Set to Open a Second Store in Queen Village

The new boutique will expand on the original University City store’s contemporary vintage and personal styling.

Good news, vintage lovers: Dorit Avganim, the bright, bubbly entrepreneur behind University City boutique Manzanita, plans to open a second location in Queen Village come November.

The new shop at 711 South 4th Street — next to Brickbat Books and Juju Salon & Organics on Fabric Row — joins a Queen Village vintage lineup that includes higher-end boutiques Wayward Collection and Moore Vintage Archive, along with At My House, Sweet Peel Vintage, and B-Bop Vintage , to name a few. It’s an intentional move for Avganim, who’s been watching (and shopping) that scene for the last 15 years, and believes “one remarkable store can inspire a visit, but a street full of them can create a culture — and show what a destination for exceptional secondhand shopping can be,” according to a press release.

Since bursting onto the fashion scene in 2023, Manzanita has become a go-to for what Avganim calls contemporary vintage — “quality goods of the recent and further past that feel absolutely resonant and contemporary,” like a Polo Ralph Lauren teddy-bear-printed denim jacket and a red, short-sleeve bouclé sweater that feels plucked out of the 1980s. (Admittedly, I picked both of these up there.) The boutique also functions as community space where Avganim hosts everything from tarot happy hours to birthing classes. (Avganim lets artists and entrepreneurs use the space without rental fees and has held more than 130 events over the past three years.)

Avganim says by opening the Queen Village store, she can make the original one a more dedicated community space, with additional events. (Don’t worry: It will still offer the clothing and accessories you’ve come to love.) The new shop, meanwhile, will focus predominantly on her signature styling (we gave her a Best of Philly for this in 2025) and retail. It’s nearly three times the size of the University City store, with more room for her hand-selected vintage goodness (Avganim has a private archive collection of throwback Gap that I’d personally love to see), objects for home and body, gifts, and collections from independent designers and makers. It’s here that she hopes to bring to life — in a bigger way — her “responsive rather than prescriptive” approach to retail as well as her idea of what luxury shopping should be. An experience of personalization and quality rather than a brand label (and price!) alone.

“Luxury is attention,” says Avganim in the release. “It’s holding an entire vision in place without losing sight of the person standing in front of you. Manzanita has always been shaped by the people who shop with us, so as we grow, the question is: How do we make the world bigger — more imaginative, a little more glorious — without making the person feel smaller?”

It’s something Avganim has expressed to me in the past, while chatting about the state of luxury fashion in Philly, following the bankruptcy of Saks Fifth Avenue earlier this year. “People thought that the luxury of Saks Fifth Avenue was leaving with the fancy bag, but that’s the outcome, not the experience itself,” she says.

At Manzanita, Avganim wants you to touch, feel, try on, chat with her and the staff, discover something new — and return again and again.

The boutique will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, November 7th, with a party Avganim’s calling Premiere at 711. Can’t wait till then? Visit the University City store, at 4206 Baltimore Avenue.