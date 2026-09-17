This Media Boutique Makes Gifting a Breeze

Tell Glimmer owner Lisa Zahn whom you’re buying for and your budget, and she’ll dream up the perfect bundle of goodies.

When a sun-drenched storefront on State Street in Media posted a for-rent sign in the summer of 2025, Lisa Zahn — who spent years in corporate communications for brands like HomeGoods and Campbell’s — jumped at the chance to realize her dream of opening a boutique. A year later, her shop, Glimmer, bursts with treasures from small brands and makers: beautiful wooden toys for kids, clean beauty goods, sweet home and garden accessories like garlands for decorating your next party and zinnia seeds for flower lovers.

But shoppers come here for more than Zahn’s curation. “I think of myself as a gift concierge,” she says. What this means: You can tell Zahn whom you’re buying for and your budget, either in the store or through her online form, and she’ll deliver a bundle of goodies to telegraph whatever it is you’re trying to say: happy birthday, get well soon, I love you. (She orchestrates corporate gifts, too.)

“We’re all trying to move away from ‘Oh, your gift is from Amazon,’” says Zahn. “My store is that intersection between curation and convenience.”

Glimmer is located at 209 West State Street, Media.

Published as “Present Perfect” in the September 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.